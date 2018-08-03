The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

August 3, 2018
 

63rd FS continues to train

luke-training1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron receive a step brief prior to heading to their aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The members were briefed on various things such as weather, flight patterns, takeoff and landing times, and condition of the aircraft.
 

luke-training2

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Maj. Charles Price, 63rd Fighter Squadron flight commander, briefs U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The members were briefed on various things such as weather, flight patterns, takeoff and landing times, and condition of the aircraft.
 

luke-training3

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot helmet bags sit on the floor at the 63rd Fighter Squadron on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The 63rd FS is one of three fighter squadrons in the 56th Fighter Wing that trainF-35 pilots.
 

luke-training4

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilots walk toward the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The 63rd FS is one of three fighter squadrons in the 56th Fighter Wing that train F-35 pilots.
 

luke-training5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II pilot fastens his helmet prior to taxiing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The 63rd FS is one of three fighter squadrons in the 56th Fighter Wing that trainsF-35 pilots.
 

luke-training6

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airman 1st Class Tyler Rosado, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, seals an F-35A Lightning II panel at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The 63rd AMU maintains 15 F-35 fighter aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron ensuring the aircraft are readily available to train pilots.
 

luke-training7

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Airman 1st Class Ian Cihan, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, inspects an F-35A Lightning II prior to taxiing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., July 30, 2018. The 63rd AMU maintains 15 F-35 fighter aircraft assigned to the 63rd Fighter Squadron ensuring the aircraft are readily available to train pilots.



 

