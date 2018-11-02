The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Commentary

November 2, 2018
 

Fly, Fight, Win — war to end all wars

Tags:
Lt. Col. Philip Cooper
37th Helicopter Squadron commander
Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

World War I veterans return home. World War I, the war to end all wars, terminated at approximately 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, which later became Veterans Day.

Editor’s note: This commentary first ran on Nov. 7, 2013. It is now 100 years since World War I ended.

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. — It was 95 years ago at precisely 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918, the “war to end all wars” came to a termination of hostilities after the death and wounding of millions of veterans. One year later, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day with this statement:

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations …”

Just seven short years later, on June 4, 1926, Congress officially recognized the end of World War I, and 12 years after that, on May 13, 1938, Nov. 11 became an official federal holiday.

As we know from history, the war to end all wars was followed by another world war. Following World War II, on June 1, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower saw the need to expand the significance of Armistice Day and so signed legislation making Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day — a day to honor all American veterans.

While Memorial Day honors those who died in service to their country or later from wounds sustained during battle, Veteran’s Day is meant to honor all veterans, past and present, who served honorably in times of peace or war.

So, what does Veteran’s Day mean to you? Is it another day off from work, or is it more? To me, it represents a time to remember and be grateful for my brothers- and sisters-in-arms whom I have had the honor to serve with in peace and in battle. In doing so, I heed the words of Jewish American writer Cynthia Ozick who warned, “We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” Not only am I grateful for those I serve with, but for the common connection with my fellow veterans in that we all have answered our nation’s call to willingly put service before self.

Whether deployed-in-place or deployed in enemy territory, we all share this common bond of service, and I want to thank each and every one of you in uniform for what you do each day. Your service is what makes this country the home of the brave. It takes courage to do what you took an oath to do, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Our mission depends on each of you staying true to this oath, no matter what occupational badge you wear. We must depend on each other to succeed in our individual areas of service.

So on this Veteran’s Day, I want to thank you, my fellow veterans, for enabling me to serve my country, my wing, and fulfill my mission and oath. Because it is you, my fellow Airmen, that most deserve my gratitude.

“This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
— Elmer Davis



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
TboltFP1

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – Digital Edition November 2, 2018 Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! We wish all our readers an enjoya...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Celebrating National American Indian Heritage Month

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Nov. 19, 2015. MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — During November, Americans celebrate National American Indian Heritage Month. On Nov. 11, Americans also celebrate Veterans Day. Through these two observances, Americans can celebrate not only the significant contributions of American Indians and Alaska natives to our heritage and...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Are you ready? Luke undergoes cyber readiness inspection

The Luke Command Cyber Readiness Inspection is scheduled for Dec. 17 through 21. It evaluates the 56th Fighter Wing’s compliance with Defense Department security orders and directives, and assesses network vulnerabilities, physical and traditional security, and user education and awareness. Here are a few simple steps to remember to help Luke stay cyber-ready 24-7/365: DO:...
 
Full Story »

 