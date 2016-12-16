2016 Year in review



NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — For Nellis AFB, the year 2016 was a time of new improvements, recognition, first times, and wonderful changes.

Here is a short list of the major highlights for Nellis AFB in 2016.

First Quarter

• Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander, Air Combat Command, addressed senior Air Force leaders and policy makers at the 2016 Command and Control Summit, “Roadmap to the Air Force Future Operating Concept.”

• Air Force senior leaders, industry executives, joint and coalition warfighters converged for the 2016 Annual Weapons and Tactics Conference.

• The Air Force unveiled the second solar array project in partnership with NV Energy and SunPower Corporation at Nellis AFB, Nev.

• Three coalition nations joined forces here during the world’s premier advanced, realistic, combat air, space and cyberspace Red Flag training exercise to build a capable, cohesive team.

• The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight was awarded four DOD and Air Force level awards.

• The Clark County School District-based Lomie G. Heard Elementary School made progress transitioning to Coral Academy of Science, Las Vegas.

• Maj. Gen. Jay Silveria, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander handed command over to Maj. Gen. Glen VanHerck.

• Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Christopher Short.

• The 99th Security Forces Squadron was recognized with the Air Force Outstanding Large Security Forces Unit Award.

Second Quarter

• Julius Farrar, after six decades, was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries that he sustained during the Korean War.

• May 9 to 12 Nellis AFB conducted a base-wide exercise.

• Composed of six different missions, Advanced Integration contains one of the most dynamic pertaining to fourth and fifth generation airframes, a night exercise known as Deliberate Strike Night.

• Eight officers completed the Family Medicine Residency program.

• Col. Paul Murray assumed command of the 99th ABW from Col. Richard Boutwell.

• For the first time, the United States Marine Corps participated with their F-35B Lightning II during the three-week Red Flag 16-3 exercise.

Third Quarter

• The newly renovated Outpatient Pharmacy at the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Hospital opened for business.

• Pakistan air force F-16C/D jets from No. 5 Squadron “Falcons” travelled more than 7,700 miles to participate in Red Flag 16-4.

• Tech. Sgt. Tyler, and Maj. Ryan of the 26th WPS were recognized with the 2016 Air Force Gen. John P. Jumper Award remotely piloted aircraft crew sensor operator and pilot categories.

Fourth Quarter

• The first Tele-ICU was brought to the Critical Care Unit on base.

• A Russian MiG-23 fighter aircraft nicknamed “Captain Carlisle” was dedicated in honor of Gen. Hawk Carlisle.

• An exercise was conducted to evaluate real-life response capabilities of emergency personnel for scenarios that could impact the base.

• Aviation Nation, the Nellis AFB’s air show and open house, took place in Nov., hosting more than 297,000 global visitors.