The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

December 16, 2016
 

2016 Year in review

pageone
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — For Nellis AFB, the year 2016 was a time of new improvements, recognition, first times, and wonderful changes.

Here is a short list of the major highlights for Nellis AFB in 2016.
First Quarter
• Gen. Hawk Carlisle, commander, Air Combat Command, addressed senior Air Force leaders and policy makers at the 2016 Command and Control Summit, “Roadmap to the Air Force Future Operating Concept.”
• Air Force senior leaders, industry executives, joint and coalition warfighters converged for the 2016 Annual Weapons and Tactics Conference.
• The Air Force unveiled the second solar array project in partnership with NV Energy and SunPower Corporation at Nellis AFB, Nev.
• Three coalition nations joined forces here during the world’s premier advanced, realistic, combat air, space and cyberspace Red Flag training exercise to build a capable, cohesive team.
• The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight was awarded four DOD and Air Force level awards.
• The Clark County School District-based Lomie G. Heard Elementary School made progress transitioning to Coral Academy of Science, Las Vegas.
• Maj. Gen. Jay Silveria, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander handed command over to Maj. Gen. Glen VanHerck.
• Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Christopher Short.
• The 99th Security Forces Squadron was recognized with the Air Force Outstanding Large Security Forces Unit Award.

Second Quarter
• Julius Farrar, after six decades, was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries that he sustained during the Korean War.
• May 9 to 12 Nellis AFB conducted a base-wide exercise.
• Composed of six different missions, Advanced Integration contains one of the most dynamic pertaining to fourth and fifth generation airframes, a night exercise known as Deliberate Strike Night.
• Eight officers completed the Family Medicine Residency program.
• Col. Paul Murray assumed command of the 99th ABW from Col. Richard Boutwell.
• For the first time, the United States Marine Corps participated with their F-35B Lightning II during the three-week Red Flag 16-3 exercise.

Third Quarter
• The newly renovated Outpatient Pharmacy at the Mike O’Callaghan Federal Hospital opened for business.
• Pakistan air force F-16C/D jets from No. 5 Squadron “Falcons” travelled more than 7,700 miles to participate in Red Flag 16-4.
• Tech. Sgt. Tyler, and Maj. Ryan of the 26th WPS were recognized with the 2016 Air Force Gen. John P. Jumper Award remotely piloted aircraft crew sensor operator and pilot categories.

Fourth Quarter
• The first Tele-ICU was brought to the Critical Care Unit on base.
• A Russian MiG-23 fighter aircraft nicknamed “Captain Carlisle” was dedicated in honor of Gen. Hawk Carlisle.
• An exercise was conducted to evaluate real-life response capabilities of emergency personnel for scenarios that could impact the base.
• Aviation Nation, the Nellis AFB’s air show and open house, took place in Nov., hosting more than 297,000 global visitors.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Bullseye click here:

Bullseye

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph

JSTARS Recap program takes next step with RFP release

Air Force photograph An E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System from the 7th Expeditionary Airborne Command and Control Squadron lands at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar after a mission on Sept. 12, 2016. A program office a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety
Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy R. Koster

The science behind why you should stop chugging so many energy drinks

Army photograph by SFC JB Jaso Spec. Kyle Lauth, assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, sips an energy drink before a dismounted patrol through the Hussainiyah town of the Istaqlal Qada district north...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Fiscal year 2017 NDAA impact on Airmen

The approval of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 provides a number of changes for Airmen, retirees, and families, to include stabilizing readiness and end strength, improving pilot retention, modernizing compensation and benefits and enhancing transparency in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The NDAA authorizes an overall increase in manpower by...
 
Full Story »

 