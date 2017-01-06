57th WG hosts Simon Sinek

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum
Simon Sinek gives a presentation to 57th Wing Airmen in the Base Theater of Nellis Air Force Base, Dec. 9. Sinek spoke to more than 200 attendees about leadership and mentoring the younger generation.
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Simon Sinek travels to Nellis Air Force Base periodically to speak to the Airmen on how to inspire, lead and manage.
Sinek is an author, speaker and consultant who writes on leadership and management.
He has been a commentator for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Houston Chronicle, Fast Company, CMO Magazine, NPR, and Businessweek.
Simon Sinek speaks to members of the 57th Wing in the Base Theater of Nellis Air Force Base, Dec. 9. Sinek comes periodically to speak to the Airmen of Nellis AFB.