The Bullseye – Nellis


Salutes & Awards

February 3, 2017
 

Annual award winners

99th Air Base Wing

Civilian Category I: Carmel Fauni, 99th Medical Group
Civilian Category II: Robert Tello, 99th Mission Support Group
Civilian Category III: Honolito Directo, 99th MSG
Civilian Category IV: John Thompson, 99th MSG
Field Grade Officer: Lt. Col. Paul Fredin, 99th MSG
Company Grade Officer: Capt. Brittany Hicks, 799th Air Base Group
First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Jose Sanchez, 799th ABG
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt. Kendrick Hinton, 99th MDG
Non-Commissioned Officer: Tech Sgt. DeVonte Patterson, 99th MSG
Airman: Airman 1st Class Cameron Hatchell, 99th MDG
Honor Guard: Senior Airman Angus Duran, 99th MDG
 

57th Air Base Wing

Civilian Category I: Ku’ulei Stephenson, 57th Operations Group
Civilian Category II: Diane Elliot, 57th OG
Civilian Category III: Randall Colmus, 57th Wing Staff
Civilian Category IV: Michael Vollmer, 57th Adversary Tactics Group
Rated Flight Commander: Capt. Warren Stirgus, 57th ATG
Non-rated Flight Commander: Capt. Ross Robinson, 57th OG
Rated Instructor: Maj. Kyle Rykaczewski, United States Air Force Weapons School
Non-rated Instructor: Capt. Sean Williams, 57th ATG
FGO: Lt. Col. James Mixon, 57th ATG
CGO: Capt. Deanna McCoy, USAFWS
First Sergeant: Master Sgt. Kelvin Seals,
 

57th OG

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Senior Master Sgt. Felix Cruz III, 57th Maintenance Group
Non-Commissioned Officer: Tech. Sgt. Justin Perran, USAFWS
Airman: Senior Airman Ericka Tenney, 57th OG
Squadron: 527th Space Aggressor Squadron, 57th ATG
 

Nevada Test and Training Range

Civilian Category II: Cheryl Daniels
Civilian Category III: John Holland
Civilian Category IV: Lawrence Prince
Field Grade Officer: Maj. Alexander Ortiona
Company Grade Officer: Maj. Dominic Russi
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer: Master Sgt. Carlos Padro
Non-Commissioned Officer: Staff Sgt. Matthew Kendall
Airman: Senior Airman Rebecca Woods



 

