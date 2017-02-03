Red Flag’s Heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev.— The 1st Fighter Wing’s air crews and support personnel out of Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, arrived at Nellis AFB, Nevada, Jan.17 and 18, 2017, to participate in Red Flag 17-1, as the exercise’s core unit.

Red Flag 17-1, a three-week combat training exercise involving U.S. and allied forces’ air, space and cyber domains, kicked off Jan. 22 on a simulated battlefield over the skies of the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas. Throughout the training exercise, Airmen support their units in defeating aggressors including realistic threat systems and opposing enemy forces, providing all domains the ability to train collectively for contingencies in a safe environment to increase the combat capabilities for any future combat situation.

“This year we are the core unit, meaning we are the heartbeat for Red Flag,” said Capt. Matthew Siverio, Red Flag 17-1 core unit project officer. “Each member that is attached to the core unit will utilize their expertise to match the expectations of the Red Flag Air Expeditionary Wing commander to ultimately make this the most successful Red Flag we can.”

According to Master Sgt. Erick Matos, Red Flag 17-1 superintendent, as the exercise’s core unit, the 1st FW has the added challenge of not only conducting its own air-to-air and cyber mission taskings, but also supporting Red Flag’s U.S. and allied forces.

“We are ensuring over 30 different units and over 3,000 individuals from not only the U.S., but partner nations like the United Kingdom and Australia as well as our sister services have all the resources they need and require to learn and execute the best way of employing a combined large force package in a live-fly environment,” Matos explained.

Siverio anticipates that facilitating successful countering of air, space and cyber threats by all participating units will take a team effort lead by America’s first team, the 1st FW.

“We’re here as a core unit to help all other participating units by lending our expertise and ensuring they have all the necessary resources they need to meet the objectives set out by Red Flag staff and their respective units,” said Siverio adding that such groundwork can range from augmenting core members to fill duty gaps and tasking others to units to achieve exercise needs.

For Matos, succeeding as the core unit is simple; ensure all duty requirements are met and support wherever help is needed.

“We will overcome challenges merely by having the correct and experienced core personnel assigned to each Air Force Specialty Code required,” said Matos. “This will ensure that all personnel have all necessary assets and support, in order to achieve the commander’s mission intent.”

With three weeks of intensive training left to go, Red Flag veterans and first timers, will have the 1st FW to rely on and keep the heart of Red Flag special tactical operations moving forward faster.