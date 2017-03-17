Family first: Honoring Creech families

CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Creech Airmen and their families were honored with a Family Day here, March 1 that highlighted the missions of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and the 799th Air Base Group.

The event provided an opportunity for military members to educate, inspire and spend time with loved ones.

“I think it’s important to show families that we have different missions,” said 1st Lt. Ramzy, event coordinator. “Getting families together to understand what remotely piloted aircraft do as a whole keeps them involved in what is happening on the base and allows Airmen to spend time showing them what their jobs entail.”

It wasn’t all business though; Creech Airmen provided a plethora of events for families to enjoy, including demonstrations from the local fire department, military working dogs, USO support, a variety of Airman and Family Readiness Center functions and work center tours.

“I think it was a very well done event,” said Leona, mother of a Creech Airman. “The K-9 demonstration was interesting to watch and it was nice to see so many families here together.”

Relatives were also able to view the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft up close. For many Airmen, this was the first time they were able to share this type of experience with their children.

“The event today was very family friendly,” said Robert, a Creech spouse. “My kids really enjoyed this experience.”

Still, planning such a venue proved to be challenging. In all, about 400 Airmen and their families attended the day’s events.

“Running this event was hectic at first, but once everything was delegated and communicated, all that was left was the execution and everything ran smoothly,” said Ramzy. “Seeing everyone enjoying themselves made everything worth it.”

For others, the occasion was one they would help put together again, if it meant providing families left behind during deployments an opportunity to be included.

“It’s important to keep the families involved even when their loved ones are away,” said Master Sgt. Jeffrey, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron production superintendent. “It’s letting them know, we are here to support and we are all one family here at Creech.”