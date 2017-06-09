Air Force pair sweep individual gold; Navy men, Air Force women take team gold

Air Force Capt. Danielle Crowder of Little Rock AFB, Ark., and Staff Sgt. James McTaggart of Nellis AFB, Nev., captured respective individual gold women’s and men’s gold in the 2017 Armed Forces Bowling Championship at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 5 to 8.

Air Force women defended their crown with in a close competition with Navy by scoring 16,803 total pins to Navy’s 16,619 pins. Army placed third overall with 15,825 pins and the Marine Corps did not have a complete team.

Crowder won Armed Forces all events gold in the Women’s Division over Navy silver medalist Petty Officer 1st Class Melanie Griffith of the USS Essex by 37 total pins (3,190 pins to 3,153 pins). Fellow Air Force Bowler Staff Sgt. Natasha Sanchez of Travis AFB, Calif., closely trailed Griffith, scoring 3,147 pins to take the bronze.

On the Men’s side, Navy returned to the top of the podium for the first time since 2008 in the men’s team competition scoring 18,809 pins. Reigning champion Air Force fell to silver with 18,654 pins as the Marine Corps captured bronze scoring 18,180 pins. Army placed fourth for the first time since 1985 with 17,825 pins.

McTaggart and fellow Air Force teammate Tech. Sgt. Chuck Kropog of Yokota, Air Base, Japan, took the top podium spots scoring 3,529 pins and 3,503 pins respectively. Army’s Sgt. 1st Class Damian Codrington of Fort Hood, Texas, took bronze with 3,496 total pins.

Air Force dominated the mixed doubles challenge, winning the top three spots. Navy took the men and women doubles challenge titles.

In the King and Queen Competition, Crowder squared off against McTaggart in a one-match winner take all. In the end, Queen Crowder was victorious scoring 198 to McTaggart’s 181.

The Armed Forces Bowling Championship features the best bowlers through the Service branches. Each Service conducted a qualification round to represent their branch at Camp Pendleton prior to the Armed Forces Championship.

Editor’s note: Complete results can be found at http://armedforcessports.defense.gov/Sports/Bowling/2017-Armed-Forces-Bowling-Championship/.