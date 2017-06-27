The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

June 27, 2017
 

Weapons School re-activates historic 6th WPS

Tags:
Senior Airman Joshua Kleinholz
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Lt. Col. Michael Blauser, (right) 6th Weapons Squadron commander, assumes command of the squadron from Col. Michael Drowley, US Air Force Weapons School commandant, June 20, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 6th WPS was inactivated more than 70 years ago due to force-wide budget cuts.

The United States Air Force Weapons School re-activated one of the service’s historic fighter squadrons during an assumption of command ceremony June 20, 2017, at Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The 6th Weapons Squadron, formerly known as the 6th Aero Squadron, the 6th Pursuit Squadron, and the 6th Night Fighter Squadron, has been inactive since February 1947 when it was subject to force-wide budget consolidations.

In December 1916, the Signal Corps expanded the number of Aero Squadrons from two to seven because of World War I. The 6th Aero Squadron, as it would later be designated, was first organized in December 1916 at the Army Flying School at Rockwell Field, San Diego, Calif., and then sent to Fort Kamehameha, Hawaii, to establish a permanent air presence on the islands.

The squadron remained in Hawaii throughout U.S. involvement in World War I, and was working to improve the integration of air defenses over the island before it lost all if its 18 aircraft in the surprise Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Out of the ashes, the unit was quickly re-equipped with P-40C Warhawk fighter aircraft, re-named the 6th Night Fighter Squadron, and thrust into some of the most harrowing aerial conflict seen anywhere during World War II.

This rich legacy of valor makes the new 6th WPS the ideal home for the Air Force’s newest investment in air dominance; the F-35A Lightning II.

“This squadron has a great history and legacy dating all the way back to World War I,” said Lt. Col. Michael Blauser, 6th WPS commander.

According to Blauser, the squadron will be carrying those time-honored traditions forward as it strives to make some history of its own with the F-35 weapons instructor course curriculum.

The USAFWS currently comprises 18 squadrons and provides the world’s premier postgraduate weapons and tactics employment training. The rigorous USAFWS curriculum, joined together with the F-35As state-of-the-art capabilities and the deep-rooted history of the 6th WPS, will produce humble, approachable, and credible weapons officers determined to maintain dominance over future battlefields.

“We’re headed into uncharted waters,” said Col. Michael Drowley, USAFWS commandant. “Every day will require steadfast leadership to ensure our fifth-generation capabilities are as lethal and dominating as possible.”

The 6th WPS is projected to be the USAF Weapons School’s largest squadron by 2023, with 30 instructors and 24 assigned F-35As.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click here to view the Nellis Air Show Guide
Nellis Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson

Battlefield Airmen incentive pay to be based on skill versus duty

Air National Guard photograph by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson Senior Airman Paul Cauge, a 274th Air Support Operations Squadron joint terminal attack controller, uses a laser rangefinder designator for a close air support trainin...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: June 23

On this look around the Air Force, SECAF and CSAF testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee for Defense on the 2018 Budget, an F-35 demonstration at the Paris Air Show, and Pacific Angel 2017 is set to get underway.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Joshua Kleinholz

34th WPS graduates first WIC built for HC-130J Combat King II

The U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s 34th Weapons Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., capitalized on planning and collaboration to graduate its first class of students June 17 in the Class 17A HC-130J Combat King II w...
 
Full Story »

 