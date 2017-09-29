The Bullseye – Nellis


Master sergeants to use 2015 promotion study guide for testing

Master Sgt. Joshua Strang
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Master sergeants testing for promotion in the 18E8 promotion cycle will use the 2015 versions of Air Force Handbook 1 and professional development guide as study reference material, effective immediately.

The new study material, slated to be released this year, will not be available in time to allow members to appropriately study for the promotion fitness exam.

“Per guidance, members testing for promotion are given a minimum of 60 days to prepare for promotion testing,” said Daniel Woolever, Profession of Arms Center of Excellence Program Management division chief. “We have been working hard to release the 2017 versions of the reference material, but those study guides will not be available for download before the minimum time period. We want to ensure everyone has adequate time to prepare for their exams and we want to make sure the material is as current as possible before it is released.”

Members scheduled to test in the 18E8 promotion cycle can download the 2015 study guide from http://www.studyguides.af.mil/.



 

