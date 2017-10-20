VA hosting info fair, quarterly town hall Oct. 25

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and VA Reno Regional Benefits Office will co-host a VA Information Fair and quarterly Veterans town hall meeting Oct. 25.

The Information Fair runs 5-7 p.m., and the Town Hall runs 6-7 p.m.

The event will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, North Las Vegas.

As part of the information fair, special accommodations are being made to have representatives from benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care, and patient advocacy on hand during this time to attend to veterans’ individual concerns and needs. Representatives from numerous other VA services will also be present during this time.

The quarterly town hall will include updates from local VA veterans’ health care and benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to or during the town hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov.

Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public. As a courtesy to those veterans that do not want to be photographed, a section has been set aside in the back of the Auditorium.