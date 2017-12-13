Air Force release NTTR military land withdrawal draft LEIS1

The U.S. Air Force has prepared a Draft Legislative Environmental Impact Statement for the Nevada Test and Training Range Land Withdrawal at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., that analyzes the potential environmental consequences of the proposal to extend and potentially expand the existing range withdrawal.

The proposal would support long-term test and training, and other national defense activities beyond the expiration of the current range land withdrawal date of Nov. 6, 2021.

A copy of the Draft LEIS can be viewed at www.NTTRLEIS.com.

The 90-day public comment period began Dec. 8, 2017, and will ensure the public has ample opportunity to review and comment on the Draft LEIS. The Air Force will host a series of public hearings to provide members of the community with information about this proposal.

The LEIS comment period and public hearings also serve to provide the public and other stakeholder organizations with the opportunity to comment on potential historic resources effects of the undertaking in accordance with the requirements of the National Historic Preservation Act. Attendees have the opportunity to provide oral and written comments during the public hearings, or they may mail in written comments or post comments to the website prior to the close of the public comment period. Comments should be postmarked by March 8, 2018, to ensure their consideration is included in the final LEIS. The public hearings will be held at the following dates, times, and locations:



* Jan. 17, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Caliente Elementary School, 289 Lincoln Street, Caliente, Nev.

* Jan. 18, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Pahranagat Valley High School, 151 S Main Street, Alamo, Nev.

* Jan. 23, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Aliante Hotel, 7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, Nev.

* Jan. 24, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Beatty Community Center, 100 A South Avenue, Beatty, Nev.

* Jan. 25, 2018, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Tonopah Convention Center, 301 Brougher Avenue, Tonopah, Nev.

Representatives from the Air Force and cooperating agencies will attend each of the public hearings, which will begin with an open house and information stations. The Air Force will provide a presentation about the proposal from 6:15 to 7 p.m. followed by the opportunity for the attendees at the public hearing to provide oral comments within the time allotted.

For more information or to submit a comment, visit www.nttrleis.com. For questions, contact the 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office at 702-652-2750, then select Option 4, or email 99ABW.PAOutreach@us.af.mil.