

Recently, members of the Nellis Area Spouses’ Club spent some time volunteering at Three Square. Three Square is Southern Nevada’s only food bank providing food assistance to residents of Lincoln, Nye, Esmeralda and Clark Counties. The club also gave a charitable donation of $500 which will provide 1,500 meals to those in need. The NASC hosts several social and volunteering opportunities throughout the year. If you would like to join this amazing group of military spouses, please visit http://www.nellisasc.com/jointhenasc.htm for more information.