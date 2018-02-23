The Bullseye – Nellis


February 23, 2018
 

Flag Friday strengthens camaraderie among Red Flag 18-1 participants

Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Retired Col. Edward L. Hubbard speaks at Red Flag 18-1 Flag Friday at The Club on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 9, 2018. Hubbard is an internationally known speaker, author and photographer and is dedicated to helping others by sharing his experience as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Red Flag 18-1 paused flying operations Feb. 9, 2018, to strengthen camaraderie between the U.S. and coalition combat air forces through a day of briefings and educational engagement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The units that travelled to Nellis from across the globe to train used the day’s events to build war fighter culture across multiple domains, platforms and nations.

“Flag Friday is a heritage and social event we started for our Red Flag participants, partners and friends,” said Maj. Michael Cahill, 414th Combat Training Squadron director of maintenance. “It’s comprised of guest speakers who talk about their heritage, leadership style, lessons learned and unique combat experiences.”

Among the guest speakers for the evening was retired Col. Edward L. Hubbard, a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, who focused on the importance of developing relationships to cross-utilize potential resources.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Lt. Col. Jeremy Renken, the commander of the 492nd Fighter Squadron at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, speaks during Red Flag 18-1 Flag Friday at The Club on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 9, 2018. Flag Friday allows visiting ally units to build camaraderie and strengthen the war fighter culture across multiple domains.

“Teamwork is the most underrated, underutilized resource in America,” said Hubbard. “We have available resources all day, every day, and we don’t know how to use them. Until we understand that and the value of influence, we’re never going to accomplish anything.”

This event marked the second time Flag Friday has occurred during Red Flag and, with continued success of the day, it will not be the last.



 

