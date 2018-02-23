The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 23, 2018
 

RAAF wraps up Red Flag 18-1

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Aircrew from the Royal Australian Air Force’s Number 6 Squadron walk across the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., after transitting from Australia for Exercise Red Flag 18-1.

Red Flag 18-1 came to an end Feb. 16 for the Royal Australian Air Force, which traveled more than 8,000 miles with nearly 300 service members and multiple aircraft to participate in the U.S. Air Force’s three-week premier air-to-air combat training exercise.

As the pinnacle of advanced air warfare training, Red Flag provided crucial joint training opportunities for the RAAF, said Group Captain Tim Alsop, deputy exercise director and RAAF task group commander.

“Red Flag 18-1 allowed us to test our high-end missions as well as build trust and friendships that allows us to be far more effective far more quickly,” said Alsop. “We use this training as a culmination of offensive roles, defensive roles and everything down to niche capabilities like personnel recovery.”

One RAAF unit that received unmatched training opportunities was the Control and Reporting Center staff, which included air surveillance operators, air combat officers, and intelligence specialists who control and separate the Red Flag aircraft as well as ensure safe and expeditious flow of the exercise aircraft in and out of the Nevada Test and Training Range, said Wing Commander Brett Risstrom, 114th Mobile Control and Reporting Unit commanding officer.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Sgt. Liam Stewart from Number 1 Combat Communications Squadron maintains the server rack at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Exercise Red Flag 18-1.

“The CRC provides the air battle management of the entire air war,” said Risstrom. “All aircraft participating in Red Flag utilize the RAAF Control and Reporting Center.”

In addition to the CRC getting in-depth training from Red Flag 18-1, all RAAF units benefited from the realistic combat scenarios during the exercise.

“We gain so much as an organization in terms of how we train and also how we operate as a deployed force in a multinational environment,” said Alsop. “This includes a range of air power roles for our Air Force personnel, from Air Superiority and Strike; Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance to Electronic Warfare. It provides a comprehensive training environment for aircrew, maintenance and support personnel alike.”

Among the RAAF fleet was an E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft, EA-18G Growlers and an AP-3C Orion.
 

RAAF3

Cpl. Kevin Fanias (left) and Leading Aircraftman Thomas Butler from Number 1 Combat Communications Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Exercise Red Flag 18-1.

 

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Flight Lt. Michael Pickering, an Air Warfare Instructor, and Flying Officer Stephanie Geaney, an Air Battle Manager, monitor the airspace in the Control Reporting Centre at Nellis Air Base, Nev., during Exercise Red Flag 18-1.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan

Air Force Trials for Wounded Warriors begin Feb. 23

Air Force photograph by Mike Kaplan More than 125 Air Force wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete in the Air Force Trials Feb. 23 to March 2, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The Air Force Trials is an...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Nellis adjusts Air and Space Expo schedule

The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, announced recently that Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will not host a 2018 Air and Space Expo but instead begin planning for the 2019 Air and Space Expo. “We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,”...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Sunsetting the MQ-1 Predator: A history of innovation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen An MQ-1 Predator sits on the flight line Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The Predator started as an RQ-1 in the late 1990s, providing only reconnaissance capa...
 
Full Story »

 