Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

Wingman Madess: Sunrise Vista Golf Course will host Wingman Madness 4-6 p.m., March 23. There will be a Force Support informational for the newest members of Team Nellis/Creech/NTTR. Alongside games and prizes, new arrivals at Nellis can learn what FSS has to offer. At 6 p.m., there will be food, live music and fun for all members of Team Nellis/Creech/NTTR.

Baseball/T Ball registration: Registration for youth baseball and T ball has been extended until March 30. Registration runs 6 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Nellis Youth Center. Cost if $40 for members, and $50 for non-members. Ages 5 and under do not required membership. Open to all dependents of active duty, retired military, and DOD civilians. Military ID or birth certificate and proof of current immunization and sports physical (within one year) must be presented upon registering. The season runs April-May, 2018.
Age groups are:
Thunder Bugs: 3-4
T Ball: 5-6
Coach Pitch: 6-7
Minors: 8-9
Majors: 10-12
For more information, please call 702-652-9307

Eggstravaganza: The Nellis Youth Center will host Eggstravaganza 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 31 at the Youth Center Baseball Field. Food, prizes, games and more will be available.
Egg Hunts:
1-2 years old: noon-12:15 p.m.
3-5 years old: 12:30-12:45 p.m.
6-8 years old: 1-1:15 p.m.
9-12 years old: 1:30-1:45 p.m.
13-18 years old: 7 p.m.
For more information, call 702-652-9307.

Thrift store donations: The Nellis Area Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop relies on your donations to keep things up and running. Paper Towels are the Nellis Area Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop’s donation of the month for March. Donations can be dropped off any time at the Thrift Shop located at 4148 Mountain Home, Bldg. 605 next to the Commissary.

Ski and Snowboard: Join Outdoor Recreation for skiing and/or snowboarding at Brian Head, March 24 or April 7.
Ride with Outdoor Rec: $30
Lift ticket and transportation: $70
Nellis ODR rental, lift ticket and transportation: $80
Brian Head lesson, rental, lift ticket and transportation: $85
For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Nellis PWOC: The Nellis Protestant Women of the Chapel meet 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays, and 6-8 p.m., Wednesdays at the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, email nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.

GI Bill Briefings are held on a walk-in, one-on-one basis at the Education Center, Bldg. 20, Room 330.



 

