The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

April 20, 2018
 

Protecting Our People, Protects Our Mission

Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo

Tech. Michael Babcock (left), 99th Civil Engineer Squadron structure planner, and daughter Aria enjoy a morning together during the Color Run held at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. The Color Run raises awareness for base support programs to include Comprehensive Airmen Fitness, Sexual Assault Prevention, Alcohol Awareness, Month of the Military Child, and Autism Awareness.

Each April, Department of Defense communities observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Activities throughout month offer an opportunity to improve outreach and support to victims while also expanding prevention efforts.

This year’s theme is “Protecting our People, Protects our Mission.”

“Protecting our People…” Each Airman has a vital role to ensure fellow service members can live and work without the threat of sexual assault. Regardless of rank each member must know, understand and adhere to the Air Force core values and standards of behavior in order to eliminate sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior in the work place.

Addressing sexual harassment in a unit is an important step to preventing sexual assaults, since many victims of sexual harassment, later experience a sexual assault.

Understanding how to recognize opportunities for intervention is vital to stopping unsafe behavior, to include any form of retaliation.

“Protects our Mission.” In addition to the devastating impact on a victim, a sexual assault can severely impact a unit’s readiness to perform its mission.

All Airmen must encourage positive behaviors by recognizing acts that contribute to a supportive command climate.

Members can protect the mission by ensuring everyone within DOD is committed to advancing an environment where sexist behaviors, sexual harassment, hazing, bullying, and sexual assault are not tolerated, condoned, or ignored.

To increase awareness, the Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases Sexual Assault Prevention Response offices have several events scheduled the entire month. Static displays have been setup around both installations to offer educational information.

Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo

An Airman races toward the finish line during the Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. April 13, 2018. Base personnel were encouraged to come out in support of numerous campaigns held by base agencies throughout the month.

SAAPM events:
• April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Creech SAPR office is hosting a “Chalk the walk and information fair” at the Creech dining facility. Several helping agencies will have booths set up to inform attendees of the services they offer.
• April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a booth will be set up at the Nellis Exchange
• April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a booth will be set up at the Commissary

On April 6, in honor of SAAPM, the Nellis and Creech SAPR offices hosted an appreciation breakfast for their 36 active victim advocates who provide essential support, liaison services and care to victims of sexual assault.

Victim advocates report directly to the installation’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and assist in providing 24/7 response capability for the program. They provide crisis intervention and information on available options and resources to assist victims of sexual assaults in making informed decisions.

Along with the SAPR staff, victim advocates can take a restricted or unrestricted report of sexual assault.

A person can report a sexual assault 24/7 by calling the Nellis/Creech SAPR hotline at 702-652-7272.

During duty hours a victim will speak with SAPR staff member, after duty the phones will be answered by a certified victim advocate.
 

Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo Air Force photograph by Lorenz Crespo

Airmen assigned to the 99th Medical Group pose for a photo after completing the 2018 Color Run at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 13, 2018. The Color Run is an event that brings awareness to Sexual Assault and other campaigns taking place throughout the month of April.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Artificial intelligence proves beneficial for ISR data interpretation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, command chief of the 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, speaks to class throu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
tbird-memorial2

Thunderbirds host memorial service for Maj. Stephen ‘Cajun’ Del Bagno

On April 11, the Thunderbirds commemorated the life of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, Thunderbird 4/Slot Pilot, at a Thunderbird Memorial service at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Del Bagno died April 4 when his F-16 Fighting...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
vegas-hometown

332nd ECS stays combat ready

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Krystal Wright Las Vegas native Airman 1st Class Branda Fanning (left) and Staff Sgt. Malcom Monroe (right), 332nd Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technic...
 
Full Story »

 