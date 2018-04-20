Each April, Department of Defense communities observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. Activities throughout month offer an opportunity to improve outreach and support to victims while also expanding prevention efforts.

This year’s theme is “Protecting our People, Protects our Mission.”

“Protecting our People…” Each Airman has a vital role to ensure fellow service members can live and work without the threat of sexual assault. Regardless of rank each member must know, understand and adhere to the Air Force core values and standards of behavior in order to eliminate sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior in the work place.

Addressing sexual harassment in a unit is an important step to preventing sexual assaults, since many victims of sexual harassment, later experience a sexual assault.

Understanding how to recognize opportunities for intervention is vital to stopping unsafe behavior, to include any form of retaliation.

“Protects our Mission.” In addition to the devastating impact on a victim, a sexual assault can severely impact a unit’s readiness to perform its mission.

All Airmen must encourage positive behaviors by recognizing acts that contribute to a supportive command climate.

Members can protect the mission by ensuring everyone within DOD is committed to advancing an environment where sexist behaviors, sexual harassment, hazing, bullying, and sexual assault are not tolerated, condoned, or ignored.

To increase awareness, the Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases Sexual Assault Prevention Response offices have several events scheduled the entire month. Static displays have been setup around both installations to offer educational information.

SAAPM events:

• April 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Creech SAPR office is hosting a “Chalk the walk and information fair” at the Creech dining facility. Several helping agencies will have booths set up to inform attendees of the services they offer.

• April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a booth will be set up at the Nellis Exchange

• April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a booth will be set up at the Commissary

On April 6, in honor of SAAPM, the Nellis and Creech SAPR offices hosted an appreciation breakfast for their 36 active victim advocates who provide essential support, liaison services and care to victims of sexual assault.

Victim advocates report directly to the installation’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and assist in providing 24/7 response capability for the program. They provide crisis intervention and information on available options and resources to assist victims of sexual assaults in making informed decisions.

Along with the SAPR staff, victim advocates can take a restricted or unrestricted report of sexual assault.

A person can report a sexual assault 24/7 by calling the Nellis/Creech SAPR hotline at 702-652-7272.

During duty hours a victim will speak with SAPR staff member, after duty the phones will be answered by a certified victim advocate.

