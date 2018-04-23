Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB April 20, 2018 Digital Edition

The Bullseye – Nellis


April 23, 2018
 

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Facebook page! This week, we offer kudos and congratulations to the men and women of Creech AFB, who have collectively been named “Citizen of the Month” by the City of Las Vegas. Community and civic leaders commended the approximately 3,500 RPA aircrew, maintainers and support staff stationed at Creech not only for their excellence in executing their 24/7/365 RPA mission, but also their impact in volunteering at various organizations throughout the community they call home. Also recognized in this week’s edition is Lt. Col. Trinidad “Moses” Meza, 336th EFS deputy operations group commander, who reached the notable milestone of 4,000 flying hours in late March (you read that right, folks, 4,000!) Read more about Meza’s accomplishments on page 2. And on page 3 this week, we have another chapter in a story you’ve all been following – coverage of memorial services for USAF Thunderbird pilot Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, which took place April 15th near his hometown of Valencia, CA. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends. All this, along with community news and events, are right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

Air Force Thunderbirds resume flying after fatal crash

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots have resumed practice flights two weeks after the death of a colleague during a training flight in Nevada. Aerial demonstration team spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Stephanie Englar said April 20 that plans are still incomplete about the aerial demonstration team resuming public shows. An air show appearance was canceled this weekend...
 
Remembering the F-117 Nighthawk

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jason Colbert Four F-117A Nighthawk’s perform one last flyover at the Sunset Stealth retirement ceremony at Holloman AFB, N.M., April 21, 2008. The F-117A flew under the flag of the 49th...
 
Artificial intelligence proves beneficial for ISR data interpretation

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, command chief of the 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, speaks to class throu...
 
