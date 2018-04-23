Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB April 20, 2018 Digital Edition

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Military Personnel and Veterans at Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Facebook page! This week, we offer kudos and congratulations to the men and women of Creech AFB, who have collectively been named “Citizen of the Month” by the City of Las Vegas. Community and civic leaders commended the approximately 3,500 RPA aircrew, maintainers and support staff stationed at Creech not only for their excellence in executing their 24/7/365 RPA mission, but also their impact in volunteering at various organizations throughout the community they call home. Also recognized in this week’s edition is Lt. Col. Trinidad “Moses” Meza, 336th EFS deputy operations group commander, who reached the notable milestone of 4,000 flying hours in late March (you read that right, folks, 4,000!) Read more about Meza’s accomplishments on page 2. And on page 3 this week, we have another chapter in a story you’ve all been following – coverage of memorial services for USAF Thunderbird pilot Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, which took place April 15th near his hometown of Valencia, CA. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends. All this, along with community news and events, are right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews