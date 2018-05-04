Outdoor Rec hosts workshop

Nellis Outdoor Recreation recently hosted a workshop to educate service members and their families on the importance of preserving nature when engaging in outdoor activities.

The workshop was taught by the non-profit Leave No Trace in order to pass on knowledge of maintaining a balanced ecosystem by teaching and inspiring people to enjoy it responsibly.

“We believe in education over legislation,” said Aaron Hussmann, a Leave No Trace traveling trainer. “Change is going to be more effective if people who are visiting these places already know how to protect it versus being told what they can and can’t do.”

Through a series of exercises, attendees learned the importance of planning ahead, respecting wildlife and most importantly, leaving no trace of human disturbance.

“It’s important to plan ahead,” said Donielle Stevens, a Leave No Trace traveling trainer. “The last thing you want is to either not pack enough and run out of supplies or pack too much and become weighed down.”

Respecting wildlife was also emphasized alongside planning ahead to prevent animals from being exposed to hazards.

“We as humans need to remember that when we go camping, we’re basically visiting where the wildlife call home,” said Stevens. “It’s vital to respect and protect the lands they live on.”

Part of respecting the land is properly disposing of waste in order to avoid the pollution of nearby water sources and minimize the risk of spreading diseases.

All of these progressive actions are imperative for outdoorsmen to continue enjoying nature while consciously preserving it for future generations and wildlife.

The lessons taught in the workshop were beneficial for all ages, said Hussmann. Guests varied from boy scouts looking to earn a new merit badge to non-commissioned officers brushing up on their outdoor knowledge.

The Leave No Trace workshop is one of many educational services regularly offered at Outdoor Rec.

For more information on Outdoor Rec.’s upcoming activities and educational opportunities, call 702-652-2514.