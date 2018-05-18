The Bullseye – Nellis


May 18, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – May 18, 2018

Nellis Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - May 18, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bdtc/

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News digital edition! This week, we salute Lt. Col. Andrew Huntoon, 57th Maintenance Group deputy commander and a recipient of the 2017 Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Award. The annual Air Force level award, named after the 10th Chief of Staff of the Air Force, recognizes the outstanding performances of Air Force officers and enlisted personnel involved in aircraft, munitions or missile maintenance. Well Done! Also recognized this week are SSgt. Alyson Venegas, SrA. Linda Wilson, and SrA. Logan Bennett, 99th Medical Group Aerospace Medical Technicians and recipients of this year's Hero of Military Medicine Ambassador Award, for their heroic life-saving efforts during the tragic Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 (see page 3). We salute these local heroes and thank them for their service to our community. And if you're in the mood for a "war" story that's a little sweeter and a lot of fun, click through to our center spread for Cupcake Wars! – an all-out battle that played out at Nellis' Crosswinds Dining Facility earlier this month.



 

dogs4

Military working dogs train at Camp Cobra

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Staff Sgt. Ryne Wilson, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and his MWD, Seneca, prepare to clear a building during an explosives detection exerc...
 
tbirds

Thunderbirds show season to resume at JBLE

Gen. Mike Holmes, Commander of Air Combat Command, has authorized the resumption of Thunderbird performances starting at Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 19-20, 2018. Holmes made this determin...
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Nellis Airman earns Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Trophy

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Stephen W. Wilson presents the Gen. Lew Allen Jr. Award to Lt. Col. Andrew Huntoon, 57th Maintenance Group deputy commander, at Nellis...
 
