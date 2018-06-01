The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

June 1, 2018
 

386th AEW command chief visits 407th AEG

nellis-deployed

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dana J. Cable

Senior Airman Mike Rodgers, 407th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, explains to Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Pachasa, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, how to operate the controls of an Andros F-6 robot, May 21, 2018, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Pachasa visited the 407th Air Expeditionary Group to brief Airmen on expectation leadership and received an immersion tour to get a better understanding of the mission. Rodgers is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Sports
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Creech Airman qualifies for Warrior Games

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Airman 1st Class John kneels on a track before a sprint while training for the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 22, 2018. John...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Desert Lightning New - Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News – Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cmxw/ Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital E...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary
why-edit

Why is it so bad to ask ‘why?’

Courtesy graphic “Shut up and color.” Sound familiar? I, like many noncommissioned officers today, came up in an Air Force that seemed to cultivate a mentality that Airmen follow orders without wasting time with unnecessary...
 
Full Story »

 