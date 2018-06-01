Desert Lightning News – Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

The Bullseye – Nellis


Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The 99th ABW welcomed its new commander, Col. Cavan Craddock, during a change of command ceremony May 24 in the Thunderbirds hangar. We have that story for you front and center this week. Leadership is a continued theme in this issue, as you’ll see in our thought-provoking commentaries on page 2 (if you’ve ever wondered if and when it’s ok to ask “Why?” in a military setting, we have some thoughts on that for you this week!) And we have some nice photo features prepared for you as well: coverage of the recent Las Vegas 51s Military Appreciation Night on page 3, and a look at activities surrounding National Police Week at Nellis in our center spread this week. Click through to pages 10 and 11 to check out those photos and accompanying story. All this, along with community news and resources, is right here for you in this week’s issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

Sports
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Creech Airman qualifies for Warrior Games

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Airman 1st Class John kneels on a track before a sprint while training for the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, May 22, 2018. John...
 
Commentary
why-edit

Why is it so bad to ask ‘why?’

Courtesy graphic “Shut up and color.” Sound familiar? I, like many noncommissioned officers today, came up in an Air Force that seemed to cultivate a mentality that Airmen follow orders without wasting time with unnecessary...
 
Sports
baseball3

Play Ball!

Air Force photograph The 99th Air Base Wing Commander, Col. Cavan Craddock, throws one of the ‘first’ pitches during Military Appreciation Night at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.   Air Force photograph Nevada Test and Tra...
 
