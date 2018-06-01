Desert Lightning News – Nellis Digital Edition June 1, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The 99th ABW welcomed its new commander, Col. Cavan Craddock, during a change of command ceremony May 24 in the Thunderbirds hangar. We have that story for you front and center this week. Leadership is a continued theme in this issue, as you'll see in our thought-provoking commentaries on page 2 (if you've ever wondered if and when it's ok to ask "Why?" in a military setting, we have some thoughts on that for you this week!) And we have some nice photo features prepared for you as well: coverage of the recent Las Vegas 51s Military Appreciation Night on page 3, and a look at activities surrounding National Police Week at Nellis in our center spread this week. Click through to pages 10 and 11 to check out those photos and accompanying story. All this, along with community news and resources, is right here for you in this week's issue of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning.