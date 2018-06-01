The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

June 1, 2018
 

Summer leadership, character development academy

Paul Dubro, a student at Canyon Springs High School of North Las Vegas, Nevada, was selected to attend the Summer Leadership and Character Development Academy in the summer of 2018. The goal of SLCDA, hosted by the United States Marine Corps, is to return students back to their communities more confident, selfless and better equipped to improve the lives of those around them. High school sophomores and juniors are selected to participate in this six day leadership and character developing training based on grade point average, participation in athletics, leadership and service-oriented activities. They also need to show that they are physically strong, possess leadership traits, strong moral and ethical standards.



 

