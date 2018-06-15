The Bullseye – Nellis


Desert Lightning News Nellis Digital Edition – June 15, 2018

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/oqgz/

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The summer “season of change” continues at Nellis AFB, as Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt on June 8. Leavitt, who is moving on to become the Air Force Recruiting Service commander, was presented the Legion of Merit for the outstanding leadership she provided during her two years with the wing. Read our front-page story, and flip through to page 4 for photos of Leavitt’s final flight as wing commander. In news from our neighbors at Creech, we take a look at a three-generation Air Force family, as grandfather and father celebrate a young Airman’s promotion to the rank of major. Great story – click through to page 5 to check it out. On page 9, we have a sharp-looking photo feature showing us what a work day looks like for members of the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. And that’s just a taste of what we have in store for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device.  “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

57th Wing bids farewell to Leavitt, welcomes Novotny

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, assumes command from Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, United States Air Force Warfare Center commander, at the 57th Wing change of comman...
 
Seeing red: a remedy with a melody

Anger is a wildfire. When it’s just an ember, a simple splash of water can put it out. But if you let it grow, it becomes dangerous and tougher to extinguish. I’ve never been the type of person to express my true feelings to people. I’m stubborn to the core so I bottle everything inside....
 
Stay on target

Years ago, I took a leadership class that covered multiple successful leaders in business. What set them apart was their problem solving skills and being able to get the job done. Most of the lesson was standard leadership and management philosophies that we have all heard or read about; however, the instructor piqued my interest...
 
