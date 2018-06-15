Desert Lightning News Nellis Digital Edition – June 15, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/oqgz/

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! The summer “season of change” continues at Nellis AFB, as Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny assumed command of the 57th Wing from Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt on June 8. Leavitt, who is moving on to become the Air Force Recruiting Service commander, was presented the Legion of Merit for the outstanding leadership she provided during her two years with the wing. Read our front-page story, and flip through to page 4 for photos of Leavitt’s final flight as wing commander. In news from our neighbors at Creech, we take a look at a three-generation Air Force family, as grandfather and father celebrate a young Airman’s promotion to the rank of major. Great story – click through to page 5 to check it out. On page 9, we have a sharp-looking photo feature showing us what a work day looks like for members of the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team. And that’s just a taste of what we have in store for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link above for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews