Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Digital Edition – June 29, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! If you’re looking for news and information serving military and veteran personnel in the greater Las Vegas area, you’ve come to the right place! We start off this week’s issue with coverage of the recent Loadmaster advanced instruction course at Nellis AFB. This is a first-ever offering of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, adding another level of professional development for Airmen which will develop exceptional leaders for the future of the career field. On page 3, we take a look at another first, the AFWERX Fusion Xperience event, which took place in Las Vegas last week. The top 10 ideas from the event will be brought to the AFWERX Vegas Innovation Hub, where teams will build and present prototypes for another event at the end of July. In veteran news, we introduce you to WWII veteran and D-Day survivor Ono Zicari (page 4), and report on non-combat-related PTSD counseling available at VA Southern Nevada (page 5). And if you’re in the mood for a little eye-candy, click through to pages 10 and 11 of our digital edition for a report on Green Flag West, which played out in the desert skies in mid-June. All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews