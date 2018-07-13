The Bullseye – Nellis


July 13, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 13, 2018

Col. Alfred Flowers Jr., 99th Medical Group incoming commander, assumes command from Col. Cavan Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 29, 2018. Flowers’ last command was for the 52nd Medical Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver)

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News digital edition! The 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander in late June, as Col. Alfred Flowers Jr. assumed command from Col. Virginia Garner. The 99th MDG is responsible for a patient population of nearly 250,000 beneficiaries. Garner was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptional service during the ceremony. Also in this issue, we report on the activation of the 32nd Weapons Squadron at Nellis. The 32nd WPS is the newest squadron in the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, and will provide graduate-level training to officers in the planning and execution of offensive and defensive cyber warfare operations.

And on the lighter side this week, we have a photo spread featuring some of our community’s youngest members, enjoying time at the Nellis Chapel Vacation Bible School. The “Rolling River Rampage” took the children on a whitewater rafting-themed adventure to experience the ride of a lifetime with God. All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the image above to access the digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

99th MDG welcomes new commander

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Col. Suzie Dietz, 99th Inpatient Operations Squadron commander, stands in front of a flight of Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.,...
 
Commentary
survivor-edit

Letter From a Survivor

Courtesy photograph by Capt. Tanya Wren Editor’s note: The following story includes references to an actual sexual assault that some readers, especially those who are sexual assault survivors themselves, may find disturbing. ...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

32nd WPS activates; focuses on cyberspace domain

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Col. Steven Behmer, U. S. Air Force Weapons School commandant, passes a guidon to Lt. Col. Douglas Medley, 32nd Weapons Squadron commander during an assumption of comman...
 
