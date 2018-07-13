Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – July 13, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News digital edition! The 99th Medical Group at Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander in late June, as Col. Alfred Flowers Jr. assumed command from Col. Virginia Garner. The 99th MDG is responsible for a patient population of nearly 250,000 beneficiaries. Garner was awarded the Legion of Merit for exceptional service during the ceremony. Also in this issue, we report on the activation of the 32nd Weapons Squadron at Nellis. The 32nd WPS is the newest squadron in the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, and will provide graduate-level training to officers in the planning and execution of offensive and defensive cyber warfare operations.

And on the lighter side this week, we have a photo spread featuring some of our community’s youngest members, enjoying time at the Nellis Chapel Vacation Bible School. The “Rolling River Rampage” took the children on a whitewater rafting-themed adventure to experience the ride of a lifetime with God. All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the image above to access the digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews