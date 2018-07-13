VA Innovation — VEText helps improve appointment notifications



VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is proud to announce an exciting new initiative for VA Appointments.

VEText is an automated, interactive text message system to remind veterans of upcoming VA appointments. Veterans can respond to confirm or cancel an appointment.

For one reason or another, veterans miss more than 9 million health care appointments each year. Sometimes it is hard to keep track of the times or it may be difficult to cancel appointments. This program will send timely text alerts. Veterans can confirm or cancel the date and time with a simple text back. VA will then offer any newly opened appointment times to other veterans.

VEText reminds veterans of appointments, gives them a useful cancellation option, if required, and allows a download of the reminder to a calendar file.

VEText has been in effect for most VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System appointments since May.

To get started, you will need:

• Update or provide an active cell phone number with VA staff

• No need to opt-in; text appointment reminders will occur automatically.

• Veterans may STOP the texts by following the instructions within the texts.

• No cell phone? No problem. VEText does not replace other reminders. It simply improves the experience.

• VEText does not show personal information — just a simple reminder of an appointment and offers tools to manage the appointment.