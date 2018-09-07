407th EFSS shows off DFAC ops

Staff Sgt. Julianno Lerma (right), 407th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron food service accountant, explains the use of the joint asset movement management system or JAMMS to Col. Scott Gibson (middle), 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Umfleet, 407th AEG superintendent, while touring the dining facility as part of a squadron huddle at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Aug. 22, 2018. JAMMS is used to track the thousands of Airmen, Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, coalition partners and civilian Airmen that utilize the DFAC multiple times a day. Lerma is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and a native of the Philippians.