The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

September 7, 2018
 

407th EFSS shows off DFAC ops

dfac-deploy

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Dana J. Cable

Staff Sgt. Julianno Lerma (right), 407th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron food service accountant, explains the use of the joint asset movement management system or JAMMS to Col. Scott Gibson (middle), 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Mark Umfleet, 407th AEG superintendent, while touring the dining facility as part of a squadron huddle at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Aug. 22, 2018. JAMMS is used to track the thousands of Airmen, Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, coalition partners and civilian Airmen that utilize the DFAC multiple times a day. Lerma is deployed from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and a native of the Philippians.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Air Force
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson

Phantom of Takur Ghar: The Predator above Roberts Ridge

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson An MQ-1 Predator sits on the flight line after an aircrew flew one of the last MQ-1 local training sorties Feb. 2, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-1 was active fo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
USAF Warfare Center: Developing tomorrow’s leaders today

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – September 7, 2018 Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

USAF Warfare Center: Developing tomorrow’s leaders today

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver NCOs from units across the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center tour the air traffic control tower at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 16, 2018. The tour was part of the Warri...
 
Full Story »

 