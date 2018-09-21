

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition September 21, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have something a little different for you on our cover this week, as we look at a milestone affecting the 99th Medical Group at Nellis. The addition of highly-specialized spine surgeons to the 99th MDG makes a whole new level of care possible for Airmen in need of orthopedic services. Not only will the experience of these newly arrived surgeons benefit their patients, but also the nurses and technicians of the 99th MDG, who haven’t had exposure to the complexities of orthopedic spine surgery. This story continues on to our center section with a great photo spread – click on the link below to check it out.

Also this week, we have coverage of the return of Vice President Mike Pence to Nellis. The visit was not without surprises – as part of the activities on the flightline, Pence joined with Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, in conferring a surprise promotion upon Staff Sgt. Vanessa Redman, USAF Weapons School, 32nd Weapons Squadron NCO in charge. Redman was pulled from the assembled group and presented with technical sergeant stripes, as part of the STEP promotion program. Congrats to her on a job well done! Speaking of promotions, we also have some photos for you of the recent Staff Sergeant Release Party at Creech AFB. Click on the link below and flip through to page 6 to check those out.

All this and much more news awaits you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews