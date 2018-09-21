The Bullseye – Nellis


Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – September 21, 2018

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Vice President Mike Pence is greeted by Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, upon arriving at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 7, 2018. Upon landing, Novotny and other base leaders escorted Pence to the flightline to converse with the Airmen.

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We have something a little different for you on our cover this week, as we look at a milestone affecting the 99th Medical Group at Nellis. The addition of highly-specialized spine surgeons to the 99th MDG makes a whole new level of care possible for Airmen in need of orthopedic services. Not only will the experience of these newly arrived surgeons benefit their patients, but also the nurses and technicians of the 99th MDG, who haven’t had exposure to the complexities of orthopedic spine surgery. This story continues on to our center section with a great photo spread – click on the link below to check it out.

Also this week, we have coverage of the return of Vice President Mike Pence to Nellis. The visit was not without surprises – as part of the activities on the flightline, Pence joined with Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, 57th Wing commander, in conferring a surprise promotion upon Staff Sgt. Vanessa Redman, USAF Weapons School, 32nd Weapons Squadron NCO in charge. Redman was pulled from the assembled group and presented with technical sergeant stripes, as part of the STEP promotion program. Congrats to her on a job well done! Speaking of promotions, we also have some photos for you of the recent Staff Sergeant Release Party at Creech AFB. Click on the link below and flip through to page 6 to check those out.

All this and much more news awaits you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews



 

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

66th RQS remembers fallen Airmen 20 years later

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Lt. Col. Joshua Shonkwiler, 66th Rescue Squadron (RQS) commander, admires a memorial built for fallen members of the 66th RQS Aug. 29, 2018 on the Nevada Test and Training Range...
 
Air Force photograph

MQ-9 Reaper featured in 2018 Air Force Marathon

Air Force photograph The MQ-9 Reaper sits next to the runway as runners pass by during the 2018 Air Force Marathon Sept. 15, 2018, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. MQ-9 aircrew, maintainers and intelligence Airmen trav...
 
Worth the look

Have you ever daydreamed about the possibilities of what you could have accomplished or reflected on your past asking yourself, “What could I have achieved if I would have received that opportunity or that promotion push?” Did you watch others skyrocket to the next level and wonder when you were going to get your chance?...
 
