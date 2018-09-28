Flu vaccine available to enrolled vets at VASNHS sites, Walgreens

Influenza, or flu, is a contagious virus that spreads through coughing or sneezing, and is related to thousands of hospitalizations and deaths every year.

Getting immunized is the single best way people can protect themselves and their loved ones from getting sick during flu season. To assist in this effort, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Walgreens are now providing no-cost flu vaccinations to veterans enrolled in VA health care.

Locally at the VA within the Las Vegas valley, veterans can get their flu shots during any scheduled appointment or by visiting either the patient aligned care team at their local VA primary care clinic or the Occupational Health Clinic at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

In Pahrump and Laughlin, flu shots are available to enrolled veterans at the Pahrump Community Based Outpatient Clinic and MCPO Jesse Dean VA Clinic from noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additionally, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will be hosting a large flu clinic to provide vaccinations to veterans and employees at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Oct. 2-5 and Oct. 9-11. Walk-Ins are welcome.

For those who are unable to make it to the VA during regular business hours, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will be offering special Saturday Clinics for flu shots in the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 13, Northwest Primary Care Clinic, 3968 N Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130

Oct. 20, Southeast Primary Care Clinic, 1020 S Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015

Oct. 27, Northeast Primary Care Clinic, 4461 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Nov. 3, Southwest Primary Care Clinic, 7235 South Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Nov. 10, North Las Vegas VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, N. Las Vegas NV 89086

In addition to receiving flu shots at the VA, enrolled Veterans can also get Quadrivalent flu vaccinations via a VA partnership with Walgreens through March 31. Veterans using this option should tell their Walgreens health care professional that they are a veteran patient enrolled in the VA health care system, and show their VA ID card, along with a second form of photo ID. For store locations and hours, go to www.Walgreens.com and select Store Locator.

Editor’s note: Quadrivalent flu shots are the only immunization covered by the VA under this partnership. Veterans who need a high dosage flu vaccination should visit their nearest VA facility.