Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – October 5, 2018



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! Lethal weapons and puppy-dog eyes on our front page this week, as we bring you coverage of a recent live-fire exercise conducted by the Nellis K-9 unit. The live-fire training allowed the military working dogs and their handlers to work on their combat familiarization. Also this week, we cover a visit by the MQ-9 Reaper and its staff to the 2018 Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt AFB. This year’s marathon participants and spectators got an up-close look at the Reaper and learned how the men and women of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing utilize its capabilities in modern warfare to save lives.

And in our center spread, we take a look, in words and pictures, at the mission of the Nellis AFB Honor Guard, who represent the Air Force in a variety of ceremonial functions in Southern Nevada, California, Arizona and Utah. The units drills and practices for excellence and precision in the smallest detail, the idea being not only to practice until they get it right; they practice until they can’t get it wrong. That’s just a sample of what we have lined up for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dias/