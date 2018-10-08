Seven arrested in anti-drone protest at USAF base outside Vegas

Several peace activists have been arrested in a demonstration at a U.S. Air Force base outside Las Vegas against the use of drones for killing in the war in Afghanistan.

Organizers of the effort at Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs say seven anti-drone protesters were arrested on Oct. 4. They say those arrested were transported to the Clark County Jail.

It’s the fourth year in a row a coalition of groups including Veterans for Peace and Code Pink have staged week-long protests there in October.

The critics say the Creech-based operators of the remote-controlled, unmanned aircraft in Afghanistan can’t tell if they’re targeting terrorists or civilians. They say thousands of civilians have been killed there, including women and children.