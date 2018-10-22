Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities –



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 19, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We thought we’d treat you to a fiery inferno with this week’s preview photo – a little treat for the pyromaniac in us all! – and if you want more, click through to our center spread (page 10 & 11) for a photo feature on the hard-working firefighters at Creech AFB. On our cover this week, we offer kudos and congrats to Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10C Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, who was recently awarded the Air Force Exceptional Aviator Award. Calvey received the award for outstanding leadership, airmanship and assuring mission success during Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria. Congratulations are also in order for Senior Airman Cedric Williams, 99th Medical Operations Squadron mental health technician, who was recently awarded the 2018 Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award (page 4).

If you’re in the mood for something inspirational, click through to page 5, where we introduce you to Senior Airman Lin Evenson, 99th Aerospace Medical Squadron technician. It’s amazing to think that this hardworking, motivated Airman began her life as an abandoned baby in Huai’an, China. Check it out – great story, and just a bit of what we have lined up for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hpgr/