October 22, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 19, 2018

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman James Thompson
Airmen with the 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Protection Flight extinguish a controlled fire during a training exercise Sept. 18, 2018, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Firefighters must complete two live-burn exercises annually in order to stay current with training requirements.

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! We thought we’d treat you to a fiery inferno with this week’s preview photo – a little treat for the pyromaniac in us all! – and if you want more, click through to our center spread (page 10 & 11) for a photo feature on the hard-working firefighters at Creech AFB. On our cover this week, we offer kudos and congrats to Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10C Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, who was recently awarded the Air Force Exceptional Aviator Award. Calvey received the award for outstanding leadership, airmanship and assuring mission success during Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria. Congratulations are also in order for Senior Airman Cedric Williams, 99th Medical Operations Squadron mental health technician, who was recently awarded the 2018 Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award (page 4).

If you’re in the mood for something inspirational, click through to page 5, where we introduce you to Senior Airman Lin Evenson, 99th Aerospace Medical Squadron technician. It’s amazing to think that this hardworking, motivated Airman began her life as an abandoned baby in Huai’an, China. Check it out – great story, and just a bit of what we have lined up for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

53rd Wing brings future faster with largest LFTE

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie An F-15 Eagle fighter jet takes off from the flightline on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 26, 2018. A Large Force Test Event was performed by the 53rd Test and Evalu...
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Pilot receives AF Exceptional Aviator Award

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Lt. Col. Zach Laird, 6th Combat Training Squadron commander, Capt. Eric W. Calvey, an A-10 Weapons Instructor Course instructor assigned to the 6th CTS, and Nicholas B. ...
 
150922-F-DB561-001

Her last goodbye

Courtesy photograph The last text sent out from Chelsea Rae Bowen was to her boyfriend. Senior Airman Brianna Bowen believes the text was a blanket text for all those she loved. “The worst part of it all was just thinking abo...
 
