Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities Digital Edition – November 2, 2018



Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! October was proclaimed Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Month at Nellis and Creech Air Force bases. Well, not really – but Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited BOTH Nellis and Creech in recent weeks, making quite an impression on the Airmen with whom he interacted, and being favorably impressed in return with all he saw at both installations. Dozens of Airmen briefed him on what their roles and responsibilities are, and he in turn shared information, encouragement and inspiration with personnel at both bases. Truly a pleasure to host him here in the desert southwest – we have full coverage and great photos for you on pages 3 thru 5, as well as on our cover. Also this week, we cover the recent Large Force Test Event recently executed by the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group at Nellis (page 6); the October Missing in Nevada ceremony honoring the previously unclaimed remains of a dozen Nevada veterans (page 8)… and did anyone hear something about a concert that went on last week? Some amazing band that the USO brought out to Creech to ROCK THE HOUSE?? Heavy metal rockers Disturbed came out to Creech to meet the Airmen behind our Remotely Piloted Aircraft programs, get briefed on the RPA mission, fly training missions in the 432nd Operations Support Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper flight simulator – and then they played a killer concert in a maintenance hangar on base. We have the story and photos for you – click through to our center spread on pages 12 and 13 to check it out! All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ezlq/