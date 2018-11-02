The Bullseye – Nellis


News

November 2, 2018
 

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

NellisFP3
Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright stands with Airmen assigned to multiple units across base Oct. 19, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Wright visited areas on base to meet Airmen and learn about what their roles are at Nellis. Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition - November 2, 2018
Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Welcome to the Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News Digital Edition! October was proclaimed Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Month at Nellis and Creech Air Force bases. Well, not really – but Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright visited BOTH Nellis and Creech in recent weeks, making quite an impression on the Airmen with whom he interacted, and being favorably impressed in return with all he saw at both installations. Dozens of Airmen briefed him on what their roles and responsibilities are, and he in turn shared information, encouragement and inspiration with personnel at both bases. Truly a pleasure to host him here in the desert southwest – we have full coverage and great photos for you on pages 3 thru 5, as well as on our cover. Also this week, we cover the recent Large Force Test Event recently executed by the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group at Nellis (page 6); the October Missing in Nevada ceremony honoring the previously unclaimed remains of a dozen Nevada veterans (page 8)… and did anyone hear something about a concert that went on last week? Some amazing band that the USO brought out to Creech to ROCK THE HOUSE?? Heavy metal rockers Disturbed came out to Creech to meet the Airmen behind our Remotely Piloted Aircraft programs, get briefed on the RPA mission, fly training missions in the 432nd Operations Support Squadron’s MQ-9 Reaper flight simulator – and then they played a killer concert in a maintenance hangar on base. We have the story and photos for you – click through to our center spread on pages 12 and 13 to check it out! All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available on Nellis, Creech and throughout Las Vegas Friday morning. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below for a digital edition, viewable on your computer or mobile device. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ezlq/



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie

Symposium prepares Nellis, Creech superintendents for success

Air Force photograph by Airman Bailee A. Darbasie Master Sgt. Keith A. Thomas, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Inspector General superintendent of complaints, briefs a room of non-commissioned officers during the Nellis/Creech Su...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

CMSAF shares purpose, pride with Hunter Airmen

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, Col. James Price, 432nd WG/432nd AEW vice comm...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Are you compliant or are you committed?

I was reading a great book a few years ago that had a positive impact on me: Change the Culture, Change the Game by Roger Connors and Tom Smith. Connors and Smith said, “Too often, leaders attempt to change the way people act without changing the way they think. As a result, they get compliance,...
 
Full Story »

 