VASNHS hosting Veterans Day car show, barbecue

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host its 4th annual Veterans Day Car Show and Barbecue 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 10.

The event will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center located at 5900 North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas, and is open to the public.

Activities Include:

* Car Show (Sponsored by Las Vegas Crusin’)

* Free Barbecue (Sponsored by the Masonic Service Association)

* Health & Service Fair (Hosted by the VA)

* Stage Show with live music; Monica Rey, VA’s Band of Brothers and Sin City 4

* Appearances by Count’s Kustoms and Miss Nevada

* A Kids Zone and much more.

For more information, visit www.lasvegas.va.gov.