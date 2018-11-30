Health benefits – Open season ends Dec. 10

If you’re a federal employee or military retiree under the Tricare Retiree Dental Program, now is the one opportunity this year to enroll in, review or change your health care coverage.

The TRICARE Retiree Dental Program will no longer be available after Dec. 31.

Those who were previously eligible for TRDP are now eligible to enroll in a Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program, or FEDVIP, dental plan.

If enrolled in a TRICARE health plan, TRICARE-eligible individuals may also enroll in a FEDVIP vision plan. For those TRDP members who enroll in FEDVIP during this 2018 Open Season, in-progress orthodontia coverage will be allowed with no waiting period. Use the Plan Comparison Tool to sort the cost of premiums, annual deductibles or annual out-of- pocket maximums from lowest to highest.

Open Season runs through Dec. 10, and during this time, you may enroll, change or cancel your Federal Employees Health Benefits–FEHB or FEDVIP for the upcoming benefit year.

Find all the resources you need to make informed decisions about your health, dental, vision or flexible spending account benefits at www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/open-season.