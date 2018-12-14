The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

December 14, 2018
 

Army general reflects on ISIS annihilation with RPA Airmen

Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general talks with wing leadership about the effects ISIS had on the Middle East at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10, 2018. Funk was the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve for U.S. Central Command and wanted to express his appreciation for the role Creech Airmen played in OIR.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general, visited Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 10, 2018.

Funk was the commanding general of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve for U.S. Central Command.

This visit was an opportunity for Funk to meet with the Airmen who fly, maintain and support the MQ-9 Reapers that have been saving the lives of ground troops since the start of OIR in June 2014.

“Having been the commander of Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Funk. “I found that the role of Remotely Piloted (Aircraft) is actually to provide reconnaissance and to provide attack capability to the ground forces commander to help (them) either see the battlefield better or shape the battlefield with fire.”

With almost 5,000 airstrikes provided by RPAs in support of ground forces during OIR, Funk worked closely with MQ-9 Airmen over the four-year operation.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general recognizes Creech Airmen for exemplary job performance at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10, 2018. This visit was an opportunity for Funk to meet with the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Airmen who fly, maintain and support the MQ-9 Reaper that has been providing airstrike capabilities for his ground troops since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve in June 2014.

“The Airmen here at the 432nd Wing are performing in combat 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd WG/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “The Hunters have played a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve by providing persistent attack and reconnaissance capabilities to our combatant commanders. Having those leaders, such as Lt. Gen. Funk, speak with our Airmen allows them to better understand their impact in the fight overseas.”

While visiting Creech, Funk gained a better understanding of how 432nd WG Airmen support the RPA mission in operations such as Enduring Freedom and OIR, he also shared some of his combat experiences while in command of OIR.

Funk brought a collection of photographs of Iraq, Syria, and the people he encountered while in those countries. When showing the destruction left in the wake of ISIS, Funk explained violent extremist organizations’ impact on innocent civilians and gave thanks to RPA Airmen for their contribution to defeating the enemy.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

U.S. Air Force Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander (left), U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general (second from the left), U.S. Air Force Col. Jim, 432nd WG/432nd AEW vice commander (second from the right), and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie, 432nd WG/432nd AEW command chief (right), stand under an MQ-1 Predator at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10, 2018. Funk made a visit to Creech to thank the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Airmen who kept the Soldiers he led safe during Operation Inherent Resolve.

The U.S. joint and coalition forces have liberated approximately 8 million people from ISIS control, Funk explained, “You did that.”

“To the men and women of the RPA enterprise, I came up here to Creech to say thank you,” Funk stated. “Thanks for your commitment to excellence, thank you for what you do today to protect the men and women of the joint force and allow them the ability to go that last 100 meters … from a ground guy to those of you in the air, thanks for what you do.”

Visits from leaders such as Funk provide an opportunity for better integration in the joint and coalition multirole fight, a chance for Creech Airmen to hear why they are vital to various missions and how they save the lives of U.S. and coalition forces on the battlefield.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

U.S. Air Force Col. Julian Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander (left) gifts a 432nd WG coin to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general (right) at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 10, 2018. While visiting Creech, Funk not only gained a better understanding of how 432nd WG Airmen support the Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission in operations such as Enduring Freedom and OIR but also shared some of his combat experiences while in command of OIR.



 

