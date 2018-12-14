The Bullseye – Nellis


Coral Academy breaks ground

Airman 1st Class Dylan Murakami
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Leaders from Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the local community rest their shovels in sand during the Coral Academy groundbreaking ceremony on Nellis AFB, Nev., Nov. 28, 2018. The ceremony celebrated the start of construction for CASLV’s on-base campus.

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 28, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The new campus will replace the current Nellis AFB facility that has been around since 1952. The Air Force strives to provide military children with the best education possible.

“The Secretary of the Air Force has declared that ensuring quality education for all of our kids is one of our top priorities,” said Col. Cavan Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing Commander. “Some of the first things you’re concerned about when you move bases with kids is where you’ll send them, how close is it to home, and if it’s convenient. To have an outstanding school right here on base eases those concerns.”

CASLV is a charter school that emphasizes STEM subjects in its curriculum and has made a positive impact on the educational community of Southern Nevada. They were designated as a high-achieving school by the Nevada Department of Education for two years in a row.

Leaders from Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the local community shovel sand during the Coral Academy groundbreaking ceremony on Nellis AFB, Nev., Nov. 28, 2018. The new school will replace the current Nellis AFB facility that was constructed in 1952.

The new site will feature modern spaces and a more convenient location to better meet educational needs. CASLV will finance, design, develop, construct, operate and maintain the new public charter school facility and campus.

“I’m most excited about giving students an opportunity to flourish in a new environment,” said Aaron Cash, Nellis Coral Academy campus principal. “Our mission here at Nellis is to provide the care that families need for their kids.”

In addition, the campus will indirectly have a positive impact on the mission.

“People coming in with their kids will now know their kids are being taken care of and growing academically, which allows them to truly focus on the mission,” said Craddock. “I love taking care of and providing for our Airmen. Making sure all my Airmen and their families are taken care of is what makes me happy.”

At least 800 K-8 students can attend the new school, which is an improvement over this year’s K-7 curriculum. Without the school, over 800 children would need to be placed in other local schools. Nellis Coral Academy is scheduled to open next winter and will be constructed in an area large enough to allow for future expansion.
 

John Lee, mayor of North Las Vegas, shares his excitement about the Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas during the groundbreaking ceremony on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 28, 2018. The school should better meet the educational needs of military families by offering modern facilities, a convenient location and much more.



 

