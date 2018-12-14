Nellis welcomes Ed Hall on Pearl Harbor Day

Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, celebrated National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves to remember and honor the lives lost during the attacks on Hawaii in 1941.

“It was such a pleasure to be able to spend Pearl Harbor Day at Nellis,” said Hall.

Nellis welcomed Hall with a tour of the base including stops at the Thunderbird Museum, Threat Training Facility, Crosswinds Dining Facility and a visit with 99th Air Base Wing leadership.

“It was truly an honor having Ed Hall here and having the opportunity to celebrate him on the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brendan Vargas, 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs superintendent.

Throughout the tour, Airmen from various squadrons flocked to Hall, thanking him for his service and asking him about his experience during the Pearl Harbor attacks.

Vargas said it was incredible to witness how the Air Force family came together and went out of their way to honor Hall during his time on base.

“I had such a wonderful time at Nellis,” said Hall. “It was a day I will never forget.”

