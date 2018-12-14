Nellis welcomes Ed Hall on Pearl Harbor Day

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, salutes Airmen assigned to the 547th Intelligence Squadron Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall spent National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day touring Nellis and visiting Airmen.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, celebrated National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves to remember and honor the lives lost during the attacks on Hawaii in 1941.
“It was such a pleasure to be able to spend Pearl Harbor Day at Nellis,” said Hall.
Nellis welcomed Hall with a tour of the base including stops at the Thunderbird Museum, Threat Training Facility, Crosswinds Dining Facility and a visit with 99th Air Base Wing leadership.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, reacts to his name being displayed on a static aircraft Dec. 7, 2018, in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall said his trip to the Threat Training Facility was interesting and entertaining.
“It was truly an honor having Ed Hall here and having the opportunity to celebrate him on the 77th anniversary of Pearl Harbor,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brendan Vargas, 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs superintendent.
Throughout the tour, Airmen from various squadrons flocked to Hall, thanking him for his service and asking him about his experience during the Pearl Harbor attacks.
Vargas said it was incredible to witness how the Air Force family came together and went out of their way to honor Hall during his time on base.
“I had such a wonderful time at Nellis,” said Hall. “It was a day I will never forget.”
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, celebrates National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall spent Pearl Harbor Day touring Nellis and visiting Airmen.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, purchases a meal Dec. 7, 2018, in the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall sat down to eat with Airmen and spoke to them about his experience during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, visits the Thunderbirds Hangar Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall’s stop at the hangar was one of many stops on his base tour.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, observes challenge coins on display in the Thunderbird Museum Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall recalled having a challenge coin many years ago similar to the ones on display.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, speaks with Master Sgt. Christine Powers, Public Affairs superintendent for the Thunderbirds, Dec. 7, 2018, in the Thunderbirds Hangar at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall toured the Thunderbirds Museum and explored the hangar.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, celebrates National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall’s base tour included stops at the Thunderbirds Museum, Threat Training Facility and Crosswinds Dining Facility.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, laughs with Chief Master Sgt. Tammy Moore, 99th Comptroller Squadron Superintendent, Dec. 7, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall stopped by the 99th Air Base Wing headquarters to meet with 99th ABW leadership.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, observes a mural of the Thunderbirds Dec. 7, 2018, in the Thunderbird Museum at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall tested a superstition that stated if he walked from one side of the mural to the other, the jets would appear to fly towards him.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, walks with Bryan Casey, Threat Training Facility senior intelligence instructor Dec. 7, 2018, in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall’s trip to the Threat Training Facility was one of many stops on his base tour.
Ed Hall, Pearl Harbor survivor, stands next to his name displayed on a static jet Dec. 7, 2018, in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Hall said it was an honor for him to have his name on the static display.