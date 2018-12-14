The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

December 14, 2018
 

Semi-annual meeting between Nellis, 17 Native American tribes

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Lt. Col. Patrick Kolesiak, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks at the semi-annual Native American meeting at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Nov. 28, 2018. The discussion ensured tribal members had the latest information and status of the Final Legislative Environmental Impact Statement for the NTTR Land Withdrawal, published Oct. 26.

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., leadership and 17 Native American tribes came together for their semi-annual meeting, visited the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and came to Nellis to celebrate Native American Heritage Month Nov. 28-30.

Nellis, Creech and the Nevada Test and Training Range have historical and cultural value for the tribes; therefore, this meeting was an opportunity to continue the discussion of how to strike a balance between the needs of the Air Force and the preservation of the lands in which it operates.

“We have had an outstanding relationship for the past 22 years with the 17 Native American tribes around the base and the range,” said Col. Cavan K. Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “It’s an outstanding opportunity for us to get together to work as partners to come up with joint solutions to be better caretakers of the land.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Native American tribal members, Nellis Air Force Base leadership and base personnel met for a semi-annual meeting at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Nov. 28, 2018. Seventeen tribes located around Nellis, Creech and the Nevada Test and Training Range attended the three-day event.

The discussion ensured tribal members had the latest information and status of the Final Legislative Environmental Impact Statement for the NTTR Land Withdrawal, published Oct. 26. The Air Force has been proactive in engaging and meeting with tribal partners to understand their concerns about the lands within the NTTR. Likewise, tribal members have provided valuable input to cultural surveys and generating tribal perspectives through ethnographic studies.

Richard Arnold said many generations of Native Americans and many commanders have made sure this partnership has continued and that he wants to see this partnership sustained.

“We work very closely with the Air Force, and the Air Force equally does the same with the tribes,” said Arnold, Nellis AFB Native American program coordinator.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bryan T. Guthrie

Col. Cavan K. Craddock, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Richard Arnold, Nellis Air Force Base Native American program coordinator, talk at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas, Nov. 28, 2018. Arnold got the semi-annual Native American
meeting started after sending a letter to the Air Force 22 years ago.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Army general reflects on ISIS annihilation with RPA Airmen

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, commanding general talks with wing leadership about the effects ISIS had on the Middle East at Creech ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Without 757th AMXS, WSINT isn’t

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie Airman 1st Class Clayton Ackerman, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet maintainer, looks on as a...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dylan T. Murakami

Coral Academy breaks ground

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Dylan T. Murakami Leaders from Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the local community rest their shovels in sand during the Coral Academy groundbreaking...
 
Full Story »

 