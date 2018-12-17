Creech airfield supports joint force exercise



The usual buzzing of MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft overhead Creech Air Force Base, Nev., was augmented with the roar of approximately 20 C-130 Hercules aircraft Dec. 8-10, 2018, as the base supported a Joint Forcible Entry exercise.

Creech served as an installation support base and provided takeoff and landing areas on Air Combat Command’s second busiest airfield so the additional aircraft could be parked while the crews rested.

“Nellis Air Force Base’s parking capability is more limited than the space at Creech,” said James Anderson, 432nd Operations Support Squadron chief of airfield operations. “Here, there is ample room for all the heavy aircraft that are a part of JFE, therefore they needed an alternate airfield to land.”

As one of the most challenging and complex missions of the year, JFE integrates decisive action while demonstrating crisis response and global mobility.

According to the U.S. Army, JFE exercises train the global response force, and demonstrate their readiness to deploy within hours and fight globally. The objective of this exercise is to integrate Army airborne and land operations, with joint air support, and special operations against an opposing enemy force.

In addition to supporting exercises like JFE, 24/7/365 combat operations and the local training mission, Creech is a divert airfield for any aircraft training in the area.

“We support a great variety of missions here at Creech,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing command chief. “Our Airmen are constantly engaged in combat operations overseas and train vigorously. In addition, we often have Soldiers and Marines training on base or in our airspace. Our support squadrons and support personnel are an integral part of ensuring we stand ready to support, deploy and win any fight, anytime, anyplace.”

