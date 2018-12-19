Nellis, Creech Airmen wave half-ton American flag for Las Vegas Bowl

More than 200 Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force bases in Nevada volunteered to carry a half-ton American flag during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony Dec. 15, 2018, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

The ceremony also included performances by the Arizona State University Sun Devils and the Fresno State University Bulldogs marching bands.

The Airmen carried the flag over the field during the national anthem. Once the national anthem finished, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron performed a flyover for more than 37,000 people in attendance.

The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20 to take home the trophy in their first meeting since 1941 and first ever in a bowl game.

