Nellis, Creech Airmen wave half-ton American flag for Las Vegas Bowl

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Senior Airman Garrett Tarpley, a fuels distribution specialist assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., carries part of a half-ton American flag, while four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron at Nellis fly overhead during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. The 2018 Las Vegas Bowl featured the Arizona State University Sun Devils versus the Fresno State University Bulldogs. The Bulldogs won 31-20.
More than 200 Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force bases in Nevada volunteered to carry a half-ton American flag during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony Dec. 15, 2018, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.
The ceremony also included performances by the Arizona State University Sun Devils and the Fresno State University Bulldogs marching bands.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Staff Sgt. Sara Vogt, a fuels distribution specialist assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., carries the first portion of a half-ton American flag during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. The ceremony also included performances by the Arizona State University Sun Devils and the Fresno State University Bulldogs marching bands.
The Airmen carried the flag over the field during the national anthem. Once the national anthem finished, F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron performed a flyover for more than 37,000 people in attendance.
The Bulldogs defeated the Sun Devils 31-20 to take home the trophy in their first meeting since 1941 and first ever in a bowl game.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Airman 1st Class Lolita Komleva, a pharmacy technician assigned to the 99th Medical Operations Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., lifts her arms to help keep a half-ton American flag off the ground during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. Komleva was one of more than 200 Airmen who volunteered to carry the giant flag.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Airman 1st Class Ashley Libby, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 99th Medical Operations Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., holds up a section of a half-ton American flag during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. More than 200 Airmen volunteered to carry the flag.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Airman 1st Class Ashley Libby, an aerospace medical technician assigned to the 99th Medical Operations Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., raises her arms to keep the American flag off the ground during the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. The half-ton flag required more than 200 Airmen to carry it.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver
Rob Harden, 2018 Las Vegas Bowl flag team lead, speaks to Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force bases, Nev., before the opening ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2018. More than 200 Airmen volunteered to present a football field-sized American flag during the national anthem.