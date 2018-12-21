The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

December 21, 2018
 

1st Lt. William H. Nellis

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

1st Lt. William Nellis

William Harrell Nellis was born on March 8, 1916, and was a United States fighter pilot who flew 70 World War II combat missions. He was shot down three times, the last time – on Dec. 27, 1944 — fatally.

On April 30, 1950, the Las Vegas Air Force Base in Nevada was renamed Nellis Air Force Base in his honor.

Soon after his birth in Santa Rita, N.M., Nellis and his parents Cecil and Marguerite, moved to Searchlight, Nev., and, when he was 13, to Las Vegas. He graduated from Las Vegas High School. He did not go to college, but subsequently joined the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps on Dec. 9, 1942, training in Albany, Ga. He was commissioned a flight officer on Jan. 7, 1944. On July 9, 1944, Nellis was assigned to the 513th Fighter Squadron, in support of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army.

On Dec. 27, 1944, flying a P-47 Thunderbolt during the Battle of the Bulge, he was shot down by ground fire while strafing a German convoy in Luxembourg. He was too low to bail out. Nellis’ remains were recovered from his wrecked aircraft the following April. He was buried at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial near Liège, Belgium.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Aggressors provide challenging, realistic threat replication

Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – December 21, 2018

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – December 21, 2018 We have something special prepared for your holiday reading pleasure in this wee...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph

Gen. Wilbur L. Creech

Air Force photograph Gen. Wilbur L. Creech General Creech was born in Argyle, Mo., on March 30, 1927. His first experience with the military was when he enlisted as a private in July 1944 after graduating from Emmetsburg (Iowa)...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
nellis21

History of Nellis and Creech

Air Force photograph Nellis AFB circa 1956. This photograph is taken from the flightline, looking out what is now Fitzgerald Boulevard. The then-new family housing is in the upper left hand corner, and nothing is across Las Veg...
 
Full Story »

 