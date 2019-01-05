The Bullseye – Nellis


One base, one boss: 355th wing strengthens mission competence

Senior Airman Giovanni Sims and Airman Frankie Moore
Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz.
Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, speaks to Airmen during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group.

After winning the 2018 U.S. Air Force Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence award, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona continued to strengthen its mission competence by officially re-designating as the 355th Wing on Jan. 2, 2019.

Davis-Monthan AFB, previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group, a geographically separated unit out of Moody AFB, Ga., bringing all rescue squadrons and maintenance units that fall under the 563rd RQG, to include other assets located at Nellis AFB, Nev., under the 355th Wing’s supervision.

“This realignment gives us unity of command over a team that we’ve been working with for years,” said Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander. “This brings us closer to a ‘One base, One boss’ concept which helps take better care of assets on the installation.”

Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Wing command chief, applaud a display of the wing’s new logo during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group.

Thanks to this consolidation, Davis-Monthan is home to HC-130 Hercules’, HH-60 Pave Hawks, pararescue squadrons and A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter squadrons.

“This increase provides a strategic advantage for combat search and rescue operations in the future.” Said Col. Jason Pifer, 563rd RQG commander.

“The rescue community and the A-10 community have a very synergistic mission,” Drowley said. “Having them as part of our family now allows us to better care for them as an Airman team and provide them with whatever they need to get their job done.”

Col. Mike Drowley, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shanece Johnson, 355th Wing command chief, unveil the wing’s new logo during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group.

With this realignment, the 355th Wing has increased its capabilities by integrating a team that possesses a like mission set and can now provide greater support to troops downrange.

“Now that this transition is official, everyone is looking forward to moving out and executing future operations together,” Drowley said. “We’ve always had a close relationship with this group and this consolidation is going to take everything to the next level.”
 

The new logo for the 355th Wing sits on display during a re-designation ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 2, 2019. Previously home to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan AFB expanded its mission set by realigning with the 563rd Rescue Group out of Moody AFB, Ga.



 

