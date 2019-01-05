The Bullseye – Nellis


People and Places

January 5, 2019
 

Virtual reality presentation ends with real-life proposal

Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Neilson, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (right), and Staff Sgt. Nori Sannoh, 432nd Maintenance Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., discuss using virtual reality programs for training with Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, Dec. 20, 2018.

Everyone in the room knew what was about to happen — except Staff Sgt. Nori Sannoh.

The maintainer from the 432nd Maintenance Group out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., was on temporary duty at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., to help Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Neilson, 412th Aircraft Squadron, with a presentation to base leadership on an innovative way to use virtual reality to train F-35 maintenance personnel.

The presentation went well with base leadership being impressed, even getting the chance to put on VR headsets to try out the different programs.

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

On one knee, Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Neilson, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, proposes to Staff Sgt. Nori Sannoh following a presentation to base leadership on using virtual reality programs to train F-35 maintenance personnel Dec. 20, 2018. Sannoh was visiting Edwards from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to help out with the presentation.

At the end it was time for one more demonstration with Sannoh donning a headset. When she was instructed to take the VR goggles off, she saw what the unexpected demonstration was all about. Neilson was on his knee with an engagement ring and a marriage proposal.

“We’ve been together for two years now,” said Neilson. “We actually met at the Edwards gym here. We are both ex-security forces members and I convinced her to retrain (into maintenance).”

Sannoh has since changed duty stations, but apparently their love has not changed and she accepted Neilson’s proposal with a resounding “yes.”
 

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Neilson, 412th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, hugs Staff Sgt. Nori Sannoh, 432nd Maintenance Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., after he surprised her with a marriage proposal Dec. 20, 2018.



 

