Destinations for Teens expands to North West Las Vegas

New TriCare West teenage patients are being accepted at Destinations for Teens’ Northwest Las Vegas office.

To celebrate, the company is offering free movie tickets to a private screening of “The Ripple Effect” for military families.

Destinations for Teens is Las Vegas’ premier partial day program assisting teenagers (13-17) with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. The program is conveniently located at Cheyenne and Tenaya. Individual, group and holistic therapies are included with treatment, as well as family therapy and ongoing education with a certified teacher’s oversight.

“The new location was opened to help military families obtain services close to Nellis Air Force Base,” said Tanya Vece, Community Outreach Coordinator. “Since our partial and outpatient programs afford teens the opportunity to go home at night, this new location offers easier access to treatment for both the teen and his or her family members.”

Destinations for Teens has been servicing the Las Vegas area for the past three years, with a concentrated focus on helping military families. Teens facing mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and self-injurious behaviors will benefit from the company’s partial and outpatient programs. Additionally, Destinations for Teens’ substance abuse and LGBTQ support services programs are different from adult rehab in many ways, and a holistic recovery program that includes personalized treatment for all clients and their families.

“We provide no cost assessments. We offer no-pressure tours and conversations with our clinicians for families considering gentle interventions, too. Since the majority of our teenagers come from military families, we not only take Tricare as our main insurance provider, but we pivot our programs to deal with the additional challenges of growing up in a military family that may be on the go every couple of years,” finished Vece.

By providing a quality safe-haven, a full range of treatments, and an uninterrupted education, Destinations for Teens has one of the highest rates of success in the industry. Whether treating mental illness, addiction, or both, we pride ourselves in exceptional service and accessible care for the teen and their family.

Destinations for Teens is hosting an open house 10 a.m.- 4p.m., Jan. 18 at their new location 2851 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 205. Las Vegas, NV 89128. Further, Destinations for Teens is hosting a movie called “The Ripple Effect” at Texas Station on Jan. 16. The company is offering complimentary tickets to military family members on a first-request, first served basis. Please email tvece@destinationforteens.com to receiver a four pack of tickets and VIP entrance.

For more information, email Tanya Vece at tvece@destinationsforteens.com, or call 702-277-4844.