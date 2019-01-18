The Bullseye – Nellis


January 18, 2019
 

COMACC visits Nellis

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. James M. “Mike” Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Frank Batten, the ACC command chief, pose for a photo with the 99th Security Forces Squadron Airmen who responded to a previous gate incident at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. The Airmen were coined for excellence in protecting and defending the base.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Maj. Nick Krajicek, a pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron practices a pre-flight exercise Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Krajicek flew Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, during his visit to Nellis.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, listens to a briefing at the Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. Throughout his visit, Holmes listened to many mission briefings and innovative ideas proposed by Airmen across the base.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to the 99th Security Forces Squadron Airmen during guard mount at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. Holmes ensures strategic air defense forces are ready to meet the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime defense.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, engages in a 99th Medical Group mission briefing at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. Holmes is responsible for organizing, training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready air, space, cyber and intelligence forces for rapid deployment and employment.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Gelardo

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, talks with Chief Master Sgt. Ronald D. Beadles, 99th Air Base Wing command chief, about dorm facilities Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Holmes saw many five-year plans for how leadership intends to improve Nellis facilities.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Maj. Nick Krajicek, a pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstrations Squadron, and Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, cheer before take-off Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. This was Holmes first flight with the USAFADS.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with 99th Air Base Wing leadership about renovating base housing and dormitories on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. Nellis’ goal is to provide safe and affordable living options to Airmen.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, tours the Crosswinds Dining Facility with Senior Master Sgt. Shametra Cash, 99th Force Support Squadron sustainment flight superintendent, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 8, 2019. Nellis is one of 11 bases that fall under ACC.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, performs his pre-flight checks before a flight with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Flying with the Thunderbirds was just one of many pit stops Holmes made during his tour of Nellis.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, adjusts his helmet while performing equipment checks before his flight with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Jan. 9, 2019. Helmets are adjusted to perfectly fit the user to provide a tight seal for the mask.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, prepares his flight gear with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The USAFADS was one of many places Holmes toured during his visit to Nellis.



 

