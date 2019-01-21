The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 21, 2019
 

COMACC: Nellis to shift training to address higher-end adversaries

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Andrew D. Sarver

Maj. Nick Krajicek, a pilot assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstrations Squadron, and Gen. Mike Holmes, the commander of Air Combat Command, cheer before take-off Jan. 9, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.. This was Holmes first flight with the USAFADS.

The commander of Air Combat Command spoke about the future of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and the Nevada Test and Training Range while hosting the Combat Air Force Weapons and Tactics Conference Jan. 7-18.

WEPTAC is an annual, two-week conference to bring together warfighters to discuss current issues, to look at future issues, and to provide solutions for joint and coalition air forces.

“We’re transitioning in our Air Force that was focused on fighting violent extremist, terrorists and low-tech militaries around the world to an Air Force that’s focused on combating peer adversaries from the systems they build or sell,” said Gen. Mike Holmes, the ACC commander.

Furthermore, Holmes went on to emphasize the significance of Nellis preparing for future conflicts against higher-end oppositions.

“Nellis is where we’re leading that transition,” said Holmes. “Here is where we focus on that training against that higher-end adversary, and where we’re developing new tactics and new capabilities to shift into the future.”

Holmes also stressed the significance of the NTTR, a vital resource for the training conducted at Nellis, and how it will be used to train for tomorrow’s adversaries.

“The NTTR is a national asset because it is the one place in the U.S. where we can train and be free of the national transportation structure,” said Holmes. “What is going to happen as we move forward into the future is improving the threats we can replicate. We’ll be upgrading the ground threats, air threats, and command and control to tie the range together to make sure it emulates that threat we are trying to train against.”

Additionally, Holmes recognized the important of the contributions Nellis provides to the Air Force.

“One of the great things about being at Nellis is it’s a place where our past, present and future come together,” said Holmes. “You’re in the middle of all this heritage that goes all the way back to World War ll but trained by all the guys that were Aces back in the Korean War.”

Finally, Holmes talked about the people who make Nellis what it is and the vital role each Airman contributes to the Air Force mission.

“Whether you’re making ID cards or taking blood at the hospital, you do it so we can be the best Air Force in the world,” said Holmes. “It is so we can control and exploit the air and space. So, thank you for everyone who takes part.”

Nellis has kept its legacy throughout the past 78 years, and it will continue to adapt to the new challenges faced in air, space and cyberspace domains.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

• Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry meets
with local veterans – page 4
• MQ1-B accident investigation report released – page 5
• Nellis Club Grand Reopening scheduled
for Jan. 24 – page 6
• COMACC visits Nellis – photo feature, pages 8 & 9

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Creech Showcases RPA enterprise to AFCENT leadership

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, U.S. Air Forces Central Command commander, speaks with a top performer’s supervisor at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 16, 2019. Guastella c...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force makes updates to enlisted evaluation policies

The Air Force recently updated evaluation policies for enlisted Airmen, refining the process and requirements for enlisted performance reports. The revised policies are in response to feedback from the field and are geared towards increasing flexibility for commanders and empowering performance within the enlisted corps. “We are continuously making strides to reform our talent management...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force announces fiscal year 2019 aviation bonuses

The Air Force announced Jan. 23 the details of the fiscal year 2019 Aviation Bonus program. The fiscal 2019 AvB program is designed to augment continuing aircrew retention efforts across the Air Force, by offering experienced aviators bonuses for signing tier-based contracts, ranging from three to 12 years of continued service. Congress raised the annual...
 
Full Story »

 