VA co-hosting veterans transition fair, quarterly town hall meeting

The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, and VA Reno Regional Benefits Office will co-host a Veterans Transition Fair and quarterly Veterans town hall meeting 10 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Feb. 2.

Resource booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Veterans’ Town Hall runs 11 a.m.-noon, and the Transition Workshop runs 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The event will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The Veterans Transition Fair will include approximately 40 community and VA organizations providing veterans, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of veterans-related topics and resources.

Special accommodations are being made to have representatives from benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care, and patient advocacy on hand the entire day to assist veterans’ with their individual concerns and needs. Representatives from numerous other VA services will also be present during this time.

The Transition Fair is open to veterans and family members and geared toward providing current service members and recently separated veterans with information, assistance and requirements for accessing VA benefits and services.

As such, the event includes a three-hour interactive workshop from 12:30-3:30 p.m., with sessions on applying for a disability, enrolling in and accessing VA health care and services, and requesting and using VA education benefits.

The quarterly town hall runs from 11 a.m. to noon and will include updates from local VA veterans health care and benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to or during the town hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov. Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public.