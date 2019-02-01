The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

February 1, 2019
 

Weapons loaders face off in Load Crew of the Year competition

load-crew1
An Airman assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group introduces the teams during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
 
load-crew12
Airmen assigned to the 57th Wing watch teams compete in the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. One team of weapons loaders from various aircraft maintenance units in the 57th Maintenance Group participated in the competition.
 
load-crew5
Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, directs a munitions jammer to load a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.
 
load-crew2
Senior Airman Devan Whitener, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, removes a targeting system from a crate during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.
 
load-crew3
Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspects bombs after being loaded during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Mai was the team leader for Strike AMU.
Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, directs a munitions jammer to load a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.
 
load-crew4
Airman 1st Class Christian Woodley, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, maneuvers a jammer after loading a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The competition challenges teams’ abilities to load munitions on an aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.
 
load-crew7
Airman 1st Class Christian Woodley, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, takes the cap off of a targeting system during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 19, 2019. The competition challenges the team’s ability to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.
 
load-crew8
Senior Airman Devan Whitener, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, secures a bomb to an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 19, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Green Flag: JSTARS provides “eyes in the sky” – page 3
  • F-35A heading to Red Flag 19-1 – page 4
  • Thunderbirds to perform Super Bowl flyover – page 5
  • Veterans transition fair and town hall meeting – page 6
  • Photo feature: Weapons loaders face off in Load Crew of the Year competition – page 9
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Are you ready?

Are you ready? Imagine that it’s 3:30 p.m. local time on a Friday and you’re looking forward to a rare treat, some down time over the weekend. It’s your time to catch up with the family, take care of some needed tasks at home, have fun with friends, and maybe get a little sleep. Things...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie

JSTARS surveillance provides Green Flag eyes in sky

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie E-8C Joint STARS (JSTARS) pilots assigned to the 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., prepare to take off Jan. 24, 2019, at Nellis...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee

‘Lethal’ F-35A heading to Red Flag 19-1

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Andrew Lee A formation of F-35A Lightning IIs, from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings, fly over the Utah Test and Training Range. As the first combat-ready F-35 units in the Air Force, the 388...
 
Full Story »

 