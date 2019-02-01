Weapons loaders face off in Load Crew of the Year competition



An Airman assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group introduces the teams during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.





Airmen assigned to the 57th Wing watch teams compete in the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. One team of weapons loaders from various aircraft maintenance units in the 57th Maintenance Group participated in the competition.





Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, directs a munitions jammer to load a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.





Senior Airman Devan Whitener, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, removes a targeting system from a crate during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Load crew competitions provide weapons loaders throughout the 57th MXG the opportunity to display their weapons loading skills to their peers and superiors.





Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, inspects bombs after being loaded during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. Mai was the team leader for Strike AMU.

Staff Sgt. Khan Mai, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, directs a munitions jammer to load a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.





Airman 1st Class Christian Woodley, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, maneuvers a jammer after loading a bomb on an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 18, 2019. The competition challenges teams’ abilities to load munitions on an aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.





Airman 1st Class Christian Woodley, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, takes the cap off of a targeting system during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 19, 2019. The competition challenges the team’s ability to load munitions on aircraft in an accurate, safe and timely manner.





Senior Airman Devan Whitener, an F-15 Eagle fighter jet weapons loader assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit, secures a bomb to an F-15 during the 2018 Load Crew of the Year competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Jan. 19, 2019. The crews inspected, loaded, and secured two Mark 84 bombs and one AIM-120 AMRAAM onto their respective aircraft.